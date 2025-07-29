Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesPuri Temple Row: BJD Slams ASI For Sharing Photos Of Jagannath Mandir's Interior, Demands Apology

BJD slams ASI for posting photos of Jagannath temple interiors, says it hurts devotee sentiments and demands apology.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 10:42 PM (IST)

Bhubaneswar, Jul 29 (PTI) The opposition BJD in Odisha on Tuesday demanded an apology from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for sharing photos of the Puri Jagannath temple's interiors on social media.

Sharing details of the restoration work carried out at the Ratna Bhandar of the 12th-century shrine, the ASI posted photos of the temple on social media on Monday.

The photos were later deleted by the ASI.

Addressing a press conference, BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the ASI's action has hurt the sentiments of the devotees and also poses a danger to the security of the shrine.

"It is illegal to take a camera or any electronic gadget inside the temple, but how the ASI, who is in charge of the maintenance of the temple, took photos of the entrance of the Ratna Bhandar and Bhog Mandap and published them on social media has raised questions in the minds of the people," he said.

Mohanty said the ASI should tender an unconditional apology, and the officer responsible should be suspended.

The BJD leader also sought clarification from the state's BJP government and the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said, "Yes, this has come to our notice. The SJTA is fully free to take action in this regard." 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 10:41 PM (IST)
