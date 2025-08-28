Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBill To Prohibit Beggary Passed In Manipur

Bill To Prohibit Beggary Passed In Manipur

Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Minister Lalrinpuii said its objective isn't only to prohibit begging, but also to assist and rehabilitate beggars.

By : PTI | Updated at : 28 Aug 2025 07:42 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Aizawl: The Mizoram Assembly on Wednesday passed a Bill to prohibit beggery in the state amidst objections by opposition members.

Introducing the 'Mizoram Prohibition of Beggary Bill, 2025, Social Welfare, Women and Child Development Minister Lalrinpuii said its objective is not only to prohibit begging, but also to assist and rehabilitate beggars by offering sustainable livelihood options.

She said there are concerns that beggary is increasing in Mizoram, although the state is very fortunate to have very few beggars due to its social social structure, involvement of churches and NGOs and the welfare measures and schemes being implemented in the state.

There is also an apprehension of an influx of beggars from outside the state with the arrival of railhead at Sairang-Sihhmui, she said.

The railway line is scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 13.

The government is of the opinion that with proper regulatory frameworks in place, it can keep the state free from beggary, Lalrinpuii said.

The minister said that the government will form a state-level 'relief board', which will set up receiving centres for temporary retention of beggars.

Beggars will be first kept at the receiving centre and they will be sent to their native homes or states within 24 hours, she added.

According to the minister, there are more than 30 beggars, including non-locals, in state capital Aizawl according to a survey conducted by the social welfare department.

Opposition members, including MNF leader Lalchhandama Ralte, said the Bill is detrimental to the Christian faith and will bring bad reputation to the state.

They instead suggested a robust community involvement to stop beggary.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma said the main motive of the Bill is to help and rehabilitate beggars with the collective help of government, NGOs and churches to ensure that the state is free from beggary.

The Bill was passed by the legislature after prolonged deliberation involving 13 members, including Lalduhoma. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 28 Aug 2025 07:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Manipur News Beggery Bill Manipur
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Minneapolis Catholic School Mass Shooting Leaves 2 Children Dead, 17 Injured; Gunman Slain
Minneapolis Catholic School Mass Shooting Leaves 2 Children Dead, 17 Injured; Gunman Slain
World
‘It’s Not Just About Russian Oil’: US Treasury Secretary As 50% Tariffs Hit India, Terms Trade Talks ‘Performative’
‘It’s Not Just About Russian Oil’: US Treasury Secy On Tariffs, Terms Talks ‘Performative’
Cities
41 Dead In Jammu After Record Rains, CM Omar Briefs PM Modi; Questions Why Vaishno Pilgrims Weren’t Stopped
41 Dead In Jammu After Record Rains, CM Omar Briefs PM Modi; Questions Why Vaishno Pilgrims Weren’t Stopped
Business
US Tariffs On India A Wake-Up Call, Says Amitabh Kant; Warns 'This Is Not About Russian Oil'
US Tariffs On India A Wake-Up Call, Says Amitabh Kant; Warns 'This Is Not About Russian Oil'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Heavy Rains Trigger Landslide On Vaishno Devi Route, Services Suspended In Katra
Breaking News: Flood Fury From Rajasthan To Vietnam, Disasters Spark Panic Across Regions
Breaking News: Elephant Terror In Haridwar, Driver Dies Of Heart Attack In Mathura Incident
J&K Floods: IAF Aircraft To Join Rescue Ops, Landslide Blocks Vaishno Devi Route
Breaking News: Tawi River Floods Gujjar Nagar In Jammu, Homes And Roads Buried Under Slush
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
OPINION | In The Age Of AI, Does Your Child Still Need To Learn Math?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget