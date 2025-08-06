Heavy Rainfall Alert In 7 Bihar Districts, Thunderstorms Likely In Several Areas

Several parts of Bihar are expected to witness rain and thunderstorms today (Wednesday), with the Patna Meteorological Centre issuing a heavy rainfall warning for seven districts: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Banka, and Jamui.

A yellow alert has been issued for parts of Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, and Khagaria, where light to moderate rainfall is expected between 6:23 AM and 9:30 AM.

Thunderstorm, Winds Forecast in Multiple Districts

Moderate rain is also likely in Purnia, Katihar, Madhepura, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Munger, Khagaria, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Vaishali, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, and Saran.

These areas may also experience thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by gusty winds ranging between 30 to 40 km/h.

The authorities are monitoring the rising water level and prepared the basic facilities in all the relief centres, said Subdivision Officer Divya Shakti.

"Boats have been arranged for the people who want to move out of their homes... Gandhi Park in Maner has been marked for the cattle and fodder is also being provided... There is no report of water entering the villages... We are in contact with the local public representatives of Danapur...," she added.

Weak Monsoon in South Bihar

In contrast, monsoon activity will remain weak in most parts of south Bihar, including Patna, except for the eastern region. While light to moderate showers are possible in some districts, hot and humid weather with sunshine will dominate most areas.

However, the monsoon is expected to revive across the state starting Thursday.

Heavy rainfall was recorded across several districts in Bihar from Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon. Siwan reported the highest rainfall at 90.4 mm, followed by 75.6 mm in Madhubani, 74.8 mm in Nalanda, 71.4 mm in Katihar, and 67.6 mm each in Purnia and Buxar. Belchi in Patna received 65.8 mm of rain, while Saharsa saw 65 mm.

Moderate rainfall was also reported in Rohtas with 58.02 mm and in Bhabhua with 57.2 mm.

In terms of temperatures, Gopalganj recorded the highest at 35.6°C. In Patna, the mercury rose by 4°C, with the maximum temperature reaching 32.5°C. The average temperature across the state hovered around 32°C.