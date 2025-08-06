Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHeavy Rainfall Alert In 7 Bihar Districts, Thunderstorms Likely In Several Areas

Heavy Rainfall Alert In 7 Bihar Districts, Thunderstorms Likely In Several Areas

Recent heavy rainfall caused water level rises, prompting relief efforts with boats and shelters.

By : Paramanand Singh | Edited By: ayeshaf | Updated at : 06 Aug 2025 09:01 AM (IST)

Several parts of Bihar are expected to witness rain and thunderstorms today (Wednesday), with the Patna Meteorological Centre issuing a heavy rainfall warning for seven districts: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Banka, and Jamui.

A yellow alert has been issued for parts of Lakhisarai, Munger, Bhagalpur, Begusarai, and Khagaria, where light to moderate rainfall is expected between 6:23 AM and 9:30 AM.

Thunderstorm, Winds Forecast in Multiple Districts

Moderate rain is also likely in Purnia, Katihar, Madhepura, Saharsa, Bhagalpur, Munger, Khagaria, Darbhanga, Samastipur, Muzaffarpur, Sheohar, Vaishali, East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, and Saran.

These areas may also experience thunderstorms and lightning, accompanied by gusty winds ranging between 30 to 40 km/h.

The authorities are monitoring the rising water level and prepared the basic facilities in all the relief centres, said Subdivision Officer Divya Shakti.  

"Boats have been arranged for the people who want to move out of their homes... Gandhi Park in Maner has been marked for the cattle and fodder is also being provided... There is no report of water entering the villages... We are in contact with the local public representatives of Danapur...," she added. 

Weak Monsoon in South Bihar

In contrast, monsoon activity will remain weak in most parts of south Bihar, including Patna, except for the eastern region. While light to moderate showers are possible in some districts, hot and humid weather with sunshine will dominate most areas.
However, the monsoon is expected to revive across the state starting Thursday.

Heavy rainfall was recorded across several districts in Bihar from Monday evening to Tuesday afternoon. Siwan reported the highest rainfall at 90.4 mm, followed by 75.6 mm in Madhubani, 74.8 mm in Nalanda, 71.4 mm in Katihar, and 67.6 mm each in Purnia and Buxar. Belchi in Patna received 65.8 mm of rain, while Saharsa saw 65 mm. 

Moderate rainfall was also reported in Rohtas with 58.02 mm and in Bhabhua with 57.2 mm. 

In terms of temperatures, Gopalganj recorded the highest at 35.6°C. In Patna, the mercury rose by 4°C, with the maximum temperature reaching 32.5°C. The average temperature across the state hovered around 32°C.

Published at : 06 Aug 2025 09:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Monsoon News Bihar Weather News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Don't Know Anything About It...': Trump On US Imports Of Russian Uranium, Chemical Fertilisers
'Don't Know Anything About It...': Trump On US Imports Of Russian Uranium, Chemical Fertilisers
India
NSA Doval Visits Moscow Amid Stiffening US-India Ties Over Russian Oil Imports
NSA Doval Visits Moscow Amid Stiffening US-India Ties Over Russian Oil Imports
Business
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
‘India Hasn’t Been A Good Trading Partner’: Trump Threatens To Raise Tariffs ‘Very Substantially’ Over 24 Hours
World
Bangladesh's Yunus Says Parliamentary Election Will Be Held In February Next Year, Vows 'Fair, Peaceful' Polls
Yunus Says Bangladesh Election To Be Held In Feb Next Year, Vows 'Fair, Peaceful' Polls
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ED Summons Industrialist Anil Ambani in ₹3000 Crore Fraud Case; Investigation Intensifies | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: Priyanka Gandhi Says Opposition’s Right to Question Govt Is Constitutional Duty | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Responds Strongly to Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Russian Oil Trade | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: PM Modi Attends NDA MPs’ Meet, To Be Honored for Operation Sindoor Success | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: India Slams Trump’s Oil Threats- 'No Bullying Will Be Tolerated' | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
5 Years Of NEP: A Renaissance in India's Education Landscape | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget