Bihar Weather Alert: Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms Likely To Disrupt Life; Flood Risk Looms Large

Bihar has been witnessing continuous rainfall across all districts since the start of August, though its intensity varies from region to region. While the downpour has brought flood-like conditions in some areas, it has also left many farmers pleased. On Monday, most districts are likely to receive rain, according to forecasts.

The monsoon, however, is expected to remain weak in South Bihar today. The Meteorological Department reported that districts including East Champaran, Siwan, Gopalganj, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, and Madhubani have been receiving rain since early morning. An orange alert was issued for these areas from 4:10 am to 9:23 am.

In Patna district, light to moderate rainfall is expected at some locations, while other parts of South Bihar may see only sporadic showers. A few districts might remain mostly dry. Daytime temperatures are expected to rise by 1–2°C, with sunny intervals in between. However, heavier rainfall is likely in the eastern parts of South Bihar.

In North Bihar, monsoon is set to intensify, especially in central and eastern areas. The Patna Meteorological Centre has warned of heavy rainfall in eight districts — Darbhanga, Vaishali, Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnia, and Katihar. Winds of 30-40 kmph, along with thunderstorms, lightning, and the risk of lightning strikes in most places, have also been forecast.

Bhagalpur, Khagaria, and Munger in eastern South Bihar are also likely to see heavy rain. On Sunday, several districts recorded showers, with North Bihar receiving more rain than the southern region. Katihar topped the charts with 139.6 mm of rain, followed by Sheikhpura (78.2 mm) and Nalanda (66.8 mm).

Other notable rainfall figures include Banka (62.6 mm), Siwan (60.6 mm), Maner in Patna (57.2 mm), Bihta (43.2 mm), Muzaffarpur (46.2 mm), Nawada (46 mm), Saharsa (45.8 mm), West Champaran (44.4 mm), East Champaran (42.6 mm), Sheohar (42.4 mm), Jamui (38.2 mm), Araria (35.1 mm), Sitamarhi (34.2 mm), Kishanganj (34.2 mm), Munger (33 mm), Madhubani (30.8 mm), Darbhanga (30 mm), and Buxar (24.02 mm). Rainfall was also recorded in Saran and Vaishali.

Sunday also saw temperatures rise by 1-1.5°C. Motihari recorded the highest at 35.6°C, while Patna logged 33.1°C after a 0.8°C increase. Most districts reported temperatures between 33°C and 34°C, with humidity adding to the discomfort.