Bihar Man Found Dead In Railway Engineer's Car Parked Near Delhi's Anand Vihar Station

HomeCitiesBihar Man Found Dead In Railway Engineer's Car Parked Near Delhi's Anand Vihar Station

CCTV footage showed Javed entering the unlocked car, and a staff member unknowingly locking him inside while retrieving a lunchbox. The engineer found him unresponsive hours later.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Nov 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 28-year-old man was found dead in the backseat of a railway engineer’s car near Delhi’s Anand Vihar railway station. Police said the man, identified as Javed from Purnia, Bihar, died of asphyxiation after being accidentally locked inside the vehicle.

According to officials, the police control room received a call about an unresponsive man in a parked car around 7:30 pm on October 31. A team from Anand Vihar police station was immediately dispatched to the scene.

“The deceased was identified as Javed, a resident of Purnia in Bihar. His belongings — including a backpack, mobile phone, and clothes — were found near him. There were no injury marks on his body,” PTI quoted a police officer as saying.

CCTV Footage Reveals Timeline of Events

Police examined CCTV footage from the area to trace what happened. Around 10:49 am the same day, Senior Section Engineer (Electrical) Guru Pratap parked his car near the station and went to his office, leaving the vehicle unlocked.

At about 11:22 am, Javed, a mason by profession who had reportedly come to Anand Vihar railway station to travel home to Bihar, entered the engineer’s car and sat in the backseat, police said.

Later, around 1:50 pm, one of the engineer’s staff members came to the car to collect a lunchbox and, without realizing someone was inside, locked the doors before leaving. “Footage showed Javed moving restlessly between 1:54 pm and 3:13 pm, apparently trying to open the doors,” the officer added.

When Guru Pratap returned to the car around 5:34 pm, he found Javed lying unresponsive on the backseat and immediately alerted the authorities.

A post-mortem examination at GTB Hospital confirmed that Javed died of asphyxiation. Police said no external injuries were found, and a detailed investigation is underway to rule out any foul play.

Published at : 03 Nov 2025 11:07 AM (IST)
Anand Vihar DELHI DELHI NEWS
