Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesJD(U) Slams Tejashwi Yadav For Absence During Governor's Address To MLAs

JD(U) Slams Tejashwi Yadav For Absence During Governor's Address To MLAs

JD(U) leaders Umesh Singh Kushwaha and Neeraj Kumar mocked Yadav's absence, citing his past indifference and recent election losses.

By : PTI | Updated at : 03 Dec 2025 11:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Patna, Dec 3 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) on Wednesday slammed Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, for remaining absent during Governor Arif Mohammad Khan's address to members of both Houses in the state legislature.

State JD(U) president and Mahnar MLA Umesh Singh Kushwaha alleged the RJD leader's conduct was "nothing new" and the latter's "track record" has been replete with instances of "indifference towards the functioning of the House".

Ridiculing the former deputy CM, whose party won only 25 seats of the 243-strong assembly in the recent elections, Kushwaha said, "He may have barely succeeded in becoming leader of the opposition this time, but if he does not mend his ways, the next time he may end up with a tally that is less than what is required for the post." As per the rules, the leader of the opposition should be from a party which has at least 10 per cent of the total strength of the House.

JD(U) MLC and spokesperson Neeraj Kumar asked in a sarcastic vein, "Where has Tejashwi Yadav, whose family is protected by 160 police personnel, disappeared? Is he appearing before a court in connection with some case or has the shame of drubbing in the recent elections caught up with him?" Incidentally, Yadav's mother Rabri Devi, the leader of the opposition in the legislative council, was present when the governor was addressing members of the bicameral legislature. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 03 Dec 2025 11:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar News Tejashwi Yadav
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Technical Glitches Hit IndiGo As 150 Flights Get Cancelled, Airline Says ‘We Are Sorry’
Technical Glitches Hit IndiGo As 150 Flights Get Cancelled, Airline Says ‘We Are Sorry’
Cities
'Fix All Potholes In 72 Hours': Delhi Govt Unveils Aggressive Anti-Pollution Plan
'Fix All Potholes In 72 Hours': Delhi Govt Unveils Aggressive Anti-Pollution Plan
Technology
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones For Manufacturers
Centre Revokes Mandatory Pre-Installation Of Sanchar Saathi App On Mobile Phones
Technology
ABP Exclusive | 'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
'Govt Has No Business Being In Our Devices': Privacy Lawyer Warns Sanchar Saathi Sets A Dangerous Precedent
Advertisement

Videos

Update: Renuka Chowdhury hits back after dog-entry row; Opposition protests intensify
Breaking: Rajnath Singh reignites debate with claim on Nehru’s stance in Babri dispute
Winter Parliamentary Session: Renuka Chaudhary's
Rajnath Singh Revives Nehru–Patel Debate With Claim Linking Babri Dispute to Public Funds
Breaking: Maulana Mahmood Madani Sparks New Row With Call to Teach ‘Jihad’ in Schools
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Manan Bhatt
Manan Bhatt
OPINION | Pakistan’s 'Virtual Battle': AI And Recycled Footage During Operation Sindoor
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget