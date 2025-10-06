Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBihar CM Nitish Kumar To Inaugurate First Metro In Patna Today: Check Details

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Inaugurate First Metro In Patna Today: Check Details

The CM will reportedly also lay the foundation stone for a 9.35 km tunnel segment connecting Patna Junction to Rukunpura during Monday’s inauguration.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Oct 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) The long-anticipated Patna Metro is all set to take a major leap on Monday as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate the city’s first operational metro route.

The initial 4.5-kilometer stretch, running from the Patliputra Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) to Bhootnath Station via Zero Mile, is part of the Red Line corridor and marks the beginning of metro services in the state capital.

Alongside the elevated Red Line, a new underground corridor is in the works. The CM will reportedly also lay the foundation stone for a 9.35 km tunnel segment connecting Patna Junction to Rukunpura during Monday’s inauguration.

This historic development is expected to bring a significant shift in Patna’s urban mobility. The Patna Metro Rail Corporation Limited (PMRCL), in collaboration with the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), has completed all necessary preparations for the launch. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) recently granted clearance after successful trial runs.

During the first trial, a three-coach train was tested on an 800-meter track inside the depot to examine technical and safety aspects. This was followed by extended trials on the full route, focusing on speed, braking, power supply, and overall system performance.

The metro corridor will connect major locations like Bhootnath Road, Khemni Chak, and Zero Mile. With a capacity of 300 passengers per coach, the trains are designed to accommodate around 900 passengers per trip, ensuring efficient and smooth commuting during peak hours.

Notably, the metro coaches celebrate Bihar’s cultural legacy with Madhubani artwork and depictions of historic landmarks such as the Golghar, Mahabodhi Temple, Buddha Stupa, and Nalanda ruins, blending tradition with modern infrastructure.

Once operational, the Patna Metro will offer a zero-emission, high-capacity transport option, aimed at decongesting the city’s roads and transforming everyday travel for thousands of residents.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 06 Oct 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Patna Bihar Elections Patna Metro NITISH KUMAR
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Election Commission To Announce Bihar Assembly Election Dates At 4 PM Today
Election Commission To Announce Bihar Assembly Election Dates At 4 PM Today
Cities
6 Patients Killed As Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital, Kin Allege Staff Negligence
6 Patients Killed As Massive Fire Breaks Out In ICU Of Jaipur's SMS Hospital
World
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Hamas Ready For Gaza Talks As Trump Says First Phase Should Be Completed This Week
Cities
Curfew, Internet Suspension In Cuttack As VHP Rally Sparks Tensions After Clashes During Durga Puja Immersion
Curfew, Internet Suspension In Cuttack As VHP Rally Sparks Tensions After Clashes During Durga Puja Immersion
Advertisement

Videos

Firozabad fire: Fire breaks out in a tent house in Sirsaganj, Firozabad, goods worth lakhs gutted | ABP Live
Breaking: Multi-State Violence, Disasters And Election Stir Shake Bihar And Several States Update!!!
Breaking: Tragic Spate Of Violence And Disasters Across States — Elections, Murders, Fires, And Protests
Breaking: Shooter Injures Two; Hamza At Large As Prayagraj Car Hits Immersion Crowd — Six Injured On
Alert: Deadly Cough Syrup Claims 11 Lives Across States, Violence Erupts In Chhindwara
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget