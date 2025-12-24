Bihar Panchayat Head From BJP Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants In Samastipur

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBihar Panchayat Head From BJP Shot Dead By Bike-Borne Assailants In Samastipur

He sustained multiple bullet wounds and died at a local health centre. Police are investigating, collecting evidence like CCTV footage and cartridges, but the motive remains unknown.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 24 Dec 2025 10:23 PM (IST)
A young man was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Wednesday evening. The deceased has been identified as Rupak Sahni, aged around 23–24 years, who was associated with the BJP and served as a panchayat president. His brother, Deepak Sahni, is the convenor of the BJP district IT cell.

According to initial information, the incident took place in the Khanpur police station area, where Rupak Sahni was sitting at his computer shop near Shadipur Ghat. During this time, armed attackers arrived on a motorcycle and opened indiscriminate fire without saying a word.

Shot Multiple Times At His Shop

Rupak Sahni sustained five to six bullet injuries and collapsed inside the shop in critical condition. Panic gripped the area following the shooting, with locals rushing to the spot. Villagers took the injured man to a nearby primary health centre, where doctors declared him dead.

The killing triggered fear among residents, as the attack appeared sudden and targeted, carried out in a public place during the evening hours.

Police Probe On, Motive Yet Unknown

After receiving information, local police reached the scene and began an investigation. Empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, and the forensic science laboratory (FSL) team has been informed.

Police officials said CCTV footage from nearby cameras will be examined to identify the attackers and gather evidence. The motive behind the murder is not yet known, and further investigation is underway.

Input By : Shri Rajput
Published at : 24 Dec 2025 10:23 PM (IST)
