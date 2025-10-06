YouTuber Mani Meraj Arrested After Girlfriend Alleges Rape, Love Jihad 

Popular Bihar-based comedian and YouTuber Mani Meraj was arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday night in Patna’s Anisabad area following a complaint of rape and forced religious conversion filed by his girlfriend at Khoda police station in UP.

According to the complaint, the victim alleged that Meraj hid the fact that he was married when he befriended her around two and a half years ago. She claimed that he drugged her drink with a cold beverage and raped her while she was unconscious. The woman further alleged that Meraj coerced her into marriage, concealed the union, and continued to abuse her physically.

Mani Meraj Forced Girlfriend For Abortion

The victim also accused Meraj of forcing her to undergo an abortion when she became pregnant and pressuring her to change her religion and food habits. The woman also alleged that Meraj extorted large sums of money from her and maintained relationships with multiple women.

Meraj, originally from Sahebganj block in Muzaffarpur district, was taken into custody as he exited an SUV outside a friend’s flat in Anisabad. Saiful Ansari, a member of Meraj’s team, was also reportedly arrested. The UP police then took Meraj on transit remand to their jurisdiction for further investigation.

Meraj had recently been in the news for controversies surrounding his co-actress, including a Bhojpuri film they had worked on together. The victim had publicly shared allegations against him on social media, which brought wider attention to the case.

Police are questioning Meraj in connection with the allegations and have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

Who Is Mani Meraj?

Mani Meraj is a popular YouTuber and comedian known for his Bhojpuri-language comedy sketches. He hails from Sahebganj block in Muzaffarpur district, Bihar, and has built a massive online following, with over 10 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 7 million followers on Instagram.

Meraj recently ventured into Bhojpuri cinema, acting alongside Vandana in his debut film, Welcome, which was released earlier this year. His YouTube content has consistently drawn large audiences; his most recent video, posted about four months ago, has garnered over 14 million views, while his videos typically receive 30–40 million views on average, and several of his music album tracks have crossed 100 million views.

In addition to comedy, Meraj has worked as a Bhojpuri cricket commentator, covering events such as the IPL and the Champions Trophy.

Before entering the entertainment industry, he ran a small chicken shop in his hometown. Over the years, Meraj has gained fame for his relatable content and has become one of the most recognised digital creators in Bihar.