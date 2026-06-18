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HomeCitiesTension Erupts In Karnataka's Bhatkal After Hindu Group Intercepts Muslim Youth And Hindu Woman

Tension Erupts In Karnataka's Bhatkal After Hindu Group Intercepts Muslim Youth And Hindu Woman

A Bhatkal incident involving a Muslim youth and a Hindu woman sparked protests after police filed an FIR against Hindu activists, leading to rising tension in the town.

Reported By : PTI | 
Updated at : 18 Jun 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Hindu organizations intercepted car carrying Muslim youth and Hindu woman.
  • Vigilantes sent woman home, handed youth to police custody.
  • Police registered FIR against Hindu leaders, sparking protests.

Karwar (Karnataka):  A case of alleged act of vigilantism has been reported in the coastal town of Bhatkal in Uttara Kannada district, where members of Hindu organisations intercepted a car carrying a Muslim youth and a Hindu woman on Wednesday evening, leading to protests and a police FIR against the activists.

According to preliminary reports, the incident occurred late evening on the Bhatkal-Sagar Road when Hindu organisation leaders stopped the vehicle upon receiving information that a Muslim man was escorting the Hindu woman to an unknown destination.

The group questioned the occupants of the car. The woman was subsequently sent back to her residence in Bhatkal, while the Muslim youth was handed over to the police.

Police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the Hindu leaders involved in the interception, prompting strong opposition from Hindu organisations.

Activists argued that the FIR was unjustified since the woman was safely returned to her family and the youth was handed over to authorities without any harm.

Hundreds of Hindu activists later gathered at the Bhatkal Town police station, staging a protest and demanding an explanation from the police for booking their leaders.

They questioned the rationale behind the FIR when the Muslim youth had been delivered safely into police custody.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the matter.

Police have not yet released details about the nature of the relationship between the woman and the youth or the specific charges mentioned in the FIR.

The Police, however, have maintained that Bhatkal being a sensitive area, they had to take immediate action, but they are investigating the matter in detail the police stated. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What incident occurred in Bhatkal involving Hindu organizations?

Members of Hindu organizations intercepted a car carrying a Muslim youth and a Hindu woman on the Bhatkal-Sagar Road. They stopped the vehicle based on information received.

What happened to the individuals involved after the car was stopped?

The Hindu woman was sent back to her residence in Bhatkal. The Muslim youth was subsequently handed over to the police authorities.

Why did police register an FIR against Hindu leaders?

Police registered an FIR against Hindu leaders involved in the interception. They stated that Bhatkal is a sensitive area, requiring immediate action, and are investigating further.

Published at : 18 Jun 2026 02:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhatkal Karnatakanews Vigilantism BhatkalIncident HinduGroup MuslimYouth
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