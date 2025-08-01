Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Woman Dies, Daughter-In-Law Injured After Mud House Collapses In UP's Bhadohi

An elderly woman died and her daughter-in-law was seriously injured after a rain-weakened mud house collapsed in Bhadohi district, Uttar Pradesh.

Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 09:17 AM (IST)

In a heartbreaking turn of events, a 75-year-old woman lost her life and her daughter-in-law sustained serious injuries after a mud house collapsed in Badohi's district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday evening. The tragic incident unfolded amid continuous heavy rainfall that had battered the region, weakening structures and turning vulnerable homes into death traps.

According to the police officials, the incident occurred in the Suriyawan area around dinner time, when part of the house, made of mud and topped with a tin roof, suddenly gave way.

Preparing Dinner Turns Tragic

Ranjana Devi, 75, and her daughter-in-law Sarita Devi, 40, were inside the kitchen of their home when disaster struck. The two women were reportedly preparing the evening meal when the saturated mud wall, weakened by days of continuous downpour, buckled under the pressure. The tin roof followed moments later, crashed down.

One Dead, One Critically Injured:

Station House Officer (SHO) Ajit Kumar Srivastava confirmed the details of the incident on Friday. He stated that the house belonged to Vijay Shankar Gautam, Ranjana Devi’s son and Sarita Devi’s husband.

According to the official, due to the continuous rainfall, the mud walls had become dangerously unstable. Unfortunately, when the structure gave in, both women were inside and had no time to escape.

Ranjana Devi died on the spot, crushed under the weight of the collapsed roof and walls. Sarita Devi, though critically injured, was pulled out alive.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
