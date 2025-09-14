Bengaluru To Get Rs 1,100 Crore For Smoother, Pothole-Free Roads

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBengaluru To Get Rs 1,100 Crore For Smoother, Pothole-Free Roads

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Sep 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru’s battered roads are set for a much-needed upgrade, with the state government earmarking Rs 1,100 crore for repair and construction works, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said on Sunday.

Taking to X, Shivakumar stressed that the initiative aimed at ensuring all constituencies benefit equally, with a promise of smoother, pothole-free roads across the city. As per the plan, 14 assembly constituencies will each receive Rs 50 crore, while the others will get Rs 25 crore apiece. The funds will be channelled into fixing damaged stretches as well as building new roads.

Widespread Frustration Over Roads

Poor road conditions have long been a major civic issue in Bengaluru. A Times of India survey of five arterial stretches revealed that most potholes were either covered with flimsy barricades or patched with uneven cement, which often eroded after rain.

Residents and commuters, weary of what they describe as “death traps,” voiced anger at the risks. “Nobody wants to drive on cratered roads,” one motorist said.

The problem has become especially stark in Judicial Layout, near Thalaghattapura, where many senior government officials and judges reside. Locals there complain that repeated digging, loose dust and gaping craters have made travel hazardous. In fact, some children in the neighbourhood have reportedly penned poems about the state of the roads and sent them to the Prime Minister’s Office, pleading for nothing more than safe and reliable streets.

Published at : 14 Sep 2025 02:22 PM (IST)
Embed widget