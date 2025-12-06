Bengaluru To Face Power Cut On Dec 7, 2025: BESCOM Lists Areas Facing Up To 5-Hour Blackout

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBengaluru To Face Power Cut On Dec 7, 2025: BESCOM Lists Areas Facing Up To 5-Hour Blackout

BESCOM to cut power across several Bengaluru localities on Dec 7 for emergency maintenance; outages may last 1–5 hours between 10 am and 6 pm.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 06 Dec 2025 01:18 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Bangalore Electricity Distribution Company (BESCOM) has issued a public advisory announcing a planned power shutdown across parts of Bengaluru on Sunday, December 7, 2025. The interruption is required to carry out urgent maintenance work on the city’s power infrastructure.

According to the utility, the outage window has been fixed between 10 am and 6 pm, though the actual duration of disruption will vary by locality. Depending on field conditions and progress of the maintenance activity, BESCOM expects individual areas to experience blackouts ranging between one and five hours.

Bengaluru Areas To Be Affected By Planned Cut

The shutdown will primarily impact the Soladevanahalli area, which will remain under maintenance operations throughout the declared time slot. However, the outage will extend to several neighbouring zones as well.

Localities expected to face interruptions include Hesaragatta, Tarapanahalli, Hurulichkanahalli, DP Cross, Bilijaji, Dwarakanagar, Chikkapanawara, Maruti Nagar, Ganapathy Nagar, Shanthi Nagar, Krishna College Road, Raghavendra Layout, Bajjappa Layout, Sivakumarswamy Layout, Kuttadahalli, D.M. Fullhouse, D.S. Kuniyagrahara, Mediagrahara, Someshettyhalli, Kanikarahalli, Pipeline Road, Keregudahalli, K.D. Pura, IIHR, Linganahalli, Madappanahalli, Kalenahalli, Mavallipura, Kondashettyhalli, Madugirihalli, Hurulichkanahalli, Guruparapurahalli, Kumbarapurahalli, P. Raghavendra Dham, Bylagere, and Achuth Nagar.

Residents in these areas have been advised to plan their day accordingly and take necessary precautions, particularly those dependent on electrical equipment.

BESCOM’s Operational Network Across Karnataka

BESCOM oversees power distribution across eight districts in Karnataka—Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkaballapura, Kolar, Davanagere, Tumakuru, Chitradurga, and Ramanagara. The utility serves a geographical expanse of over 41,000 sq km and caters to a population exceeding one crore.

Its operations are spread across four zones, nine circles, 32 divisions, 147 sub-divisions, and more than 500 section offices, enabling coordinated delivery of electricity and maintenance services throughout its jurisdiction.

The utility has assured that restoration work will begin immediately once the maintenance tasks are completed in each locality. Consumers are advised to monitor BESCOM’s official communication channels for real-time updates.

Published at : 06 Dec 2025 01:18 PM (IST)
Bengaluru
