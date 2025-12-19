Bengaluru Student Allegedly Gang-Raped By Boyfriend And Friends, Blackmailed With Videos

Police in Karnataka have arrested three men in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old college student from Magadi town in Bengaluru South district, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The arrests followed a formal complaint lodged by the survivor at the Magadi police station, triggering a swift investigation into the incident.

Accused Identified, All Known to the Survivor

The three accused have been identified as Vikas, Prashanth, and Chetan, all residents of the same locality as the survivor. Police said Vikas was in a relationship with the young woman, while the other two were known to her through him.

Vikas and Prashanth are students at a private college in Bengaluru, whereas Chetan is an electrician based in Magadi town. According to investigators, the familiarity between the survivor and the accused was allegedly exploited to carry out the crime.

Allegations of Blackmail Using Secretly Recorded Videos

Police revealed that Vikas had been pursuing the survivor for nearly seven months, repeatedly expressing his interest in a relationship. After she reportedly reciprocated, he allegedly entered into a physical relationship with her.

During this period, Vikas is accused of secretly recording intimate videos without her consent. These videos were later used to threaten and blackmail her, police said.

Investigators claim Vikas warned the survivor that the videos would be made public if she did not comply with his demands.

Assault Allegedly Took Place at Co-Accused’s House

The harassment reportedly escalated when Vikas took the survivor to Chetan’s house. Police allege that all three men sexually assaulted her there.

The incident is said to have occurred while Chetan’s wife was away at her parental home for delivery, creating an opportunity for the crime.

Police Send Mobile Phone for Forensic Examination

Confirming the arrests, Magadi Superintendent of Police Srinivas Gowda said all three accused had been taken into custody.

“Three accused have been arrested in the case. All of them are known to the survivor and misused that familiarity to commit the crime,” the SP said. He added that videos were recorded and used to threaten the woman. “The mobile phone has been sent to the FSL for examination. Two of the accused are students, and one is employed,” Gowda stated.

Authorities have recovered the mobile phone allegedly containing the videos and sent it to the Forensic Science Laboratory for detailed analysis.

Probe Expands to Possible Additional Victims

During the investigation, police also gathered information suggesting that Vikas may have had multiple relationships and had allegedly recorded videos of other women as well.

Investigators are now examining whether the videos were shared with others and if more women were exploited by the accused. Unable to endure the continued threats and alleged sexual abuse, the survivor eventually approached the Magadi police station and filed a complaint, leading to the arrests. Police said further investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the case and to determine whether additional incidents are linked to the accused.

Authorities have assured that all aspects of the case will be thoroughly examined as the probe continues.