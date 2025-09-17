Bengaluru School Sparks 'Anti-Kannada' Row Over Penalty On Students For Speaking The Language

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBengaluru School Sparks 'Anti-Kannada' Row Over Penalty On Students For Speaking The Language

Bengaluru's Sindhi High School is facing flak over alleged penalties on students for speaking Kannada, prompting a government investigation and calls for its recognition to be revoked.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 09:09 AM (IST)

Bengaluru's Sindhi High School in Kumarapark, considered one of the city's top institutions, has landed in controversy after allegations surfaced that it penalised students for speaking in Kannada.

The issue came to light when the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) visited the school, following complaints. According to the report submitted, the principal allegedly admitted that fines were imposed on students for conversing in Kannada. The claim was backed by written statements from several students, reported Deccan Herald.

Reacting to the findings, Kannada Development Authority (KDA) chairman Purushothama Bilimale urged the State government to take strict action. He has written to School Education Minister Madhu Bangarappa and Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, demanding that the school's recognition be revoked and its No Objection Certificate (NOC) with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) be withdrawn.

Bilimale argued that the alleged practice amounted to an "anti-Kannada policy" that undermines students' confidence and disrespects the local language, reported The Hindu. "The National Education Policy (NEP-2020) and the State Education Policy both emphasise the importance of regional languages. If institutions are allowed to discourage Kannada in Karnataka, it sends the wrong message and reduces Kannada to a secondary status in its own land," he was quoted as saying.

School Denies Allegations

Amid the mounting flak, Sindhi High School vehemently denied the charges. A school authority released a statement clarifying that no student was ever punished for speaking Kannada.

"The disciplinary action referred to in certain reports was solely in response to vulgar or inappropriate language, regardless of the language used. Our school has always valued Kannada and continues to encourage students to take pride in it," the statement read.

The school insisted it remains committed to fostering cultural respect and discipline while dismissing claims that Kannada-speaking students were penalised.

ALSO READ | 'Do You Know Kannada?': CM Siddaramaiah Asks President Droupadi Murmu, Here's What She Said

Published at : 17 Sep 2025 09:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru News Kannada Kannada Language Row
Read more
