HomeCities'Do You Know Kannada?': CM Siddaramaiah Asks President Droupadi Murmu, Here's What She Said

During President Murmu's Mysuru visit for AIISH's Diamond Jubilee, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah playfully asked if she knew Kannada. Murmu admitted she didn't but promised to learn.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 10:14 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Mysuru today saw a lighthearted moment when Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah posed a direct question to her: “Do you know Kannada?” The President, smiling, admitted she did not, but assured the gathering that she would try to learn the language. Earlier in the day, President Murmu arrived in Mysuru, where she was received by Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. The celebratory event at AIISH brought together several dignitaries, including Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel, Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, and BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar, the scion of the Mysuru royal family.

The exchange took place during the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH), as reported by NDTV.

Siddaramaiah’s Question in Kannada

The Chief Minister began his welcome address in Kannada before turning towards the President with a smile and asking: “Do you know Kannada?”

According to NDTV, President Murmu said, “I would like to tell the honourable Chief Minister that although Kannada is not my mother tongue, I deeply cherish all the languages, cultures, and traditions of my country. I hold great respect and regard for each of them.”

She further added, “I wish that everyone continues to keep their language alive, preserves their traditions and culture, and moves forward in that direction. I extend my best wishes for this. And I will certainly make an effort to learn Kannada, little by little.”

Language Debate in Karnataka

The exchange came against the backdrop of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s earlier assertion that “everyone living in this state should learn to speak Kannada.” He had said, “We are all Kannadigas. People speaking different languages have settled in here (and) everyone living in this state should learn to speak Kannada.”

That remark had triggered protests by opposition parties and leaders. Even during his previous tenure as Chief Minister, Siddaramaiah had emphasised on the wider use of Kannada across Karnataka.

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 10:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mysuru Kannada Karnataka Karnataka  Droupadi Murmu President Droupadi Murmu SIddaramaiah Kannada Row
