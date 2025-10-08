Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 45-year-old professor from a private university in Bengaluru was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 19-year-old undergraduate student at his residence last month, police confirmed on Wednesday. According to the complaint filed at Tilak Nagar police station, the incident took place on September 25. The student alleged that the professor invited her to his home under the pretext of discussing academic matters and offering lunch.



Initially hesitant, she reportedly agreed after he repeatedly insisted and assured her mother that his wife and children would be present, promising her safety. The student said the professor had previously contacted her parents regarding her low attendance and offered to help with assignments and academic doubts. He also persuaded them to arrange a paying guest accommodation near his residence so she could visit him for college-related work, as per a report on PTI.

Upon reaching his building on her two-wheeler, the professor allegedly revealed that his family was away and would not return until the following month. Despite her hesitation, he reportedly convinced her to come inside, claiming a need to discuss important academic matters privately.

Inside the residence, the student alleged that the professor asked personal questions, pressured her to end her relationship with her boyfriend, and promised academic support. She claimed he then touched her inappropriately, ignoring her objections. She managed to leave after receiving a call from a friend. Before she left, the professor allegedly warned her not to report the incident, claiming he was merely “testing her loyalty” to her boyfriend.

Following the complaint, police registered a case under Section 75 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to sexual harassment. The accused was arrested and later released on station bail, a senior police officer confirmed.

