In an act of violence early Tuesday morning, BJP Yuva Morcha president of Gangavathi, Venkatesh Kuruba, was brutally murdered on a roadside in Karnataka’s Koppal district. The 31-year-old leader was reportedly riding his motorcycle when a car rammed into him from behind near Lilavati Elubhu Kilu Hospital on Koppal Road.



Moments later, a group of men armed with knives and machetes stepped out of the vehicle and repeatedly attacked him before fleeing the spot. The assault was captured on nearby CCTV cameras, which have since become crucial evidence in the investigation.

According to Koppal Superintendent of Police Ram L. Arasiddi, preliminary investigations indicate that the motive may be linked to an incident dating back to 2003. “In a case involving a friend, Venkatesh had assisted the police in arresting the accused. That appears to be the reason behind the attack. We will arrest all those involved at the earliest,” the SP told ANI.

Police said Venkatesh was traveling from Devi Camp to Gangavathi when the attackers, who are believed to have been tailing him, struck. Officials are also examining possible links to gang rivalry and gambling-related disputes. A special team has been formed to trace and apprehend the suspects.

Reacting to the tragedy, Karnataka BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra expressed profound grief on X (formerly Twitter). “The news of the tragic demise of Venkatesh, who was the president of the Yuva Morcha in Gangavathi taluk of Koppal district, is heartbreaking. I express my condolences for the deceased's death. May his soul attain eternal peace, and may God grant strength to his family to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti,” he wrote.

