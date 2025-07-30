Bengaluru Power Cut Alert: These Areas To Face 6-Hour Outage On July 30

If you're in Bengaluru, here's something to plan your day around — several parts of the city will go without electricity for six hours on Wednesday, July 30. The outage will last from 11 AM to 5 PM, according to a notice from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

The planned disruption comes as Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) carries out emergency maintenance work at the Hebbal substation. BESCOM has urged residents in the affected localities to make necessary arrangements in advance.

Which Areas Will Be Affected By Bengaluru Power Cut?

The power cut will hit a wide swathe of north Bengaluru, including residential blocks, government quarters, and apartment complexes.

Here's the list of confirmed areas:

Ganganagar

Lakshmaiah Block

Weaver Colony

CBI Quarters

RBI Colony

CPU Block

DGQ Quarters

Muniramaiah Block

UAS Campus

Judges Colony

80 Feet Road

Vishweshwar Block

Kariyanna Layout

Yogeshwar Nagar

Ring Road

Kuvempu Layout

Netaji Nagar

Vinayak Layout 1st Phase

Muniswamy Gowda Apartment

Starling Garden Layout

IVRI

Ganganagar Market

Alpine Apartment

Jain Apartment

Apart from these, there are a few more localities which are likely to be impacted. These are:

C4 Sub-Divisional Office

Giddappa Block

Dinnoor Main Road

RT Nagar

Punjab National Bank area

Munanappa Colony

HMT Block

Chamundi Nagar

Ex-Servicemen's Colony

RT Nagar Police Station Area

Ashwath Nagar

Dollars Colony

MLA Layout

Ratan Apartment

Gayatri Apartment

Foodworld RT Nagar

Nrupatunga Layout

Krishnappa Block

CBI Main Road

Shantisagar Main Road

Venugopal Layout

BESCOM has not issued specific time splits for different zones, so residents should be prepared for a full six-hour shutdown within the 11 AM–5 PM window.

Power cuts in Bengaluru are not uncommon, but weekday outages during working hours can cause significant disruption — from stalled work meetings and classroom schedules to daily chores. If you live or work in any of these neighbourhoods, it might be worth charging your devices in advance, sorting out meals early, and preparing for a few hours offline.

For real-time updates, you can check BESCOM's official app or their social media channels. If you face any power-related problem, send photos or videos of the issue to BESCOM's WhatsApp helpline number for your district to get a quick resolution, or call the BESCOM helpline at 1912.