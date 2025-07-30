Bengaluru Power Cut Alert: These Areas To Face 6-Hour Outage On July 30
Bengaluru will experience a six-hour power outage from 11 AM to 5 PM on Wednesday, July 30, due to emergency maintenance at the Hebbal sub-station, BESCOM has announced.
If you're in Bengaluru, here's something to plan your day around — several parts of the city will go without electricity for six hours on Wednesday, July 30. The outage will last from 11 AM to 5 PM, according to a notice from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).
The planned disruption comes as Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) carries out emergency maintenance work at the Hebbal substation. BESCOM has urged residents in the affected localities to make necessary arrangements in advance.
Which Areas Will Be Affected By Bengaluru Power Cut?
The power cut will hit a wide swathe of north Bengaluru, including residential blocks, government quarters, and apartment complexes.
Here's the list of confirmed areas:
- Ganganagar
- Lakshmaiah Block
- Weaver Colony
- CBI Quarters
- RBI Colony
- CPU Block
- DGQ Quarters
- Muniramaiah Block
- UAS Campus
- Judges Colony
- 80 Feet Road
- Vishweshwar Block
- Kariyanna Layout
- Yogeshwar Nagar
- Ring Road
- Kuvempu Layout
- Netaji Nagar
- Vinayak Layout 1st Phase
- Muniswamy Gowda Apartment
- Starling Garden Layout
- IVRI
- Ganganagar Market
- Alpine Apartment
- Jain Apartment
Apart from these, there are a few more localities which are likely to be impacted. These are:
- C4 Sub-Divisional Office
- Giddappa Block
- Dinnoor Main Road
- RT Nagar
- Punjab National Bank area
- Munanappa Colony
- HMT Block
- Chamundi Nagar
- Ex-Servicemen's Colony
- RT Nagar Police Station Area
- Ashwath Nagar
- Dollars Colony
- MLA Layout
- Ratan Apartment
- Gayatri Apartment
- Foodworld RT Nagar
- Nrupatunga Layout
- Krishnappa Block
- CBI Main Road
- Shantisagar Main Road
- Venugopal Layout
BESCOM has not issued specific time splits for different zones, so residents should be prepared for a full six-hour shutdown within the 11 AM–5 PM window.
Power cuts in Bengaluru are not uncommon, but weekday outages during working hours can cause significant disruption — from stalled work meetings and classroom schedules to daily chores. If you live or work in any of these neighbourhoods, it might be worth charging your devices in advance, sorting out meals early, and preparing for a few hours offline.
For real-time updates, you can check BESCOM's official app or their social media channels. If you face any power-related problem, send photos or videos of the issue to BESCOM's WhatsApp helpline number for your district to get a quick resolution, or call the BESCOM helpline at 1912.
ನಿಮ್ಮ ವಿದ್ಯುತ್ ಸಂಬಂಧಿತ ಸಮಸ್ಯೆಗಳ ಫೋಟೋ ಅಥವಾ ವಿಡಿಯೋಗಳನ್ನು ನಿಮ್ಮ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗೆ ಸಂಬಂಧಪಟ್ಟ ವಾಟ್ಸ್ಆ್ಯಪ್ ಸಹಾಯವಾಣಿ ಸಂಖ್ಯೆಗೆ ಕಳುಹಿಸಿ, ತ್ವರಿತ ಪರಿಹರ ಪಡೆಯಿರಿ. ಹೆಚ್ಚಿನ ಮಾಹಿತಿಗಾಗಿ ಬೆಸ್ಕಾಂ ಸಹಾಯವಾಣಿ 1912ಕ್ಕೆ ಕರೆಮಾಡಿ #Bescom#WhatsappHelplinenumbers pic.twitter.com/fhTgcnMkRk— Namma BESCOM | ನಮ್ಮ ಬೆಸ್ಕಾಂ (@NammaBESCOM) July 28, 2025