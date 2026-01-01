Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
New Year Celebrations In Bengaluru See Brief Scuffle At Church Street Pub

Bengaluru rang in 2026 with packed streets and fireworks as a brief pub scuffle on Church Street failed to dampen the city’s New Year spirit.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 01 Jan 2026 11:08 AM (IST)

Bengaluru ushered in the New Year with its trademark energy as streets overflowed with revelers, music thumped through nightlife districts, and fireworks lit up the city skyline. From upscale pubs to open streets, thousands gathered to welcome 2026, turning central Bengaluru into a sprawling celebration zone. Amid the largely festive atmosphere, a brief disturbance at a popular pub momentarily disrupted the night before calm was restored.

Brief Disturbance At Church Street Pub

In the early hours of January 1, a minor incident was reported at Flo Pub on Church Street, one of the city’s busiest nightlife corridors. According to eyewitness accounts, a group of intoxicated youths allegedly misbehaved with women staff members inside the establishment, reported News First Prime. Employees intervened immediately, confronting the group and preventing the situation from escalating further.

The confrontation led to a short-lived scuffle that caused momentary panic among patrons. However, staff managed to contain the disturbance quickly, and normalcy returned soon after. Celebrations resumed inside the pub, and no further untoward incidents were reported from the venue.

City Centre Flooded With New Year Crowds

The incident occurred against the backdrop of massive crowds across Bengaluru’s central entertainment districts. MG Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, and Indiranagar witnessed an unprecedented surge of people as residents and visitors stepped out in large numbers to welcome the New Year.

As the clock struck midnight, fireworks cracked across the skyline while DJs kept the energy high inside packed venues. Many partygoers spilled onto the streets, dancing, cheering, and capturing the moment on their phones. The festive buzz extended well beyond midnight, with celebrations continuing into the early hours.

Traffic movement slowed significantly across major arteries, particularly near nightlife hubs, as queues formed outside pubs, clubs, and restaurants. Despite congestion and long waits, the mood across the city remained largely positive and celebratory.

MG Road Emerges As Epicentre Of Celebrations

MG Road stood out as the busiest stretch of the night, drawing dense crowds after 10 p.m. Several high-end establishments reached capacity early, forcing others to implement entry restrictions. Long queues stretched along adjoining streets, and some revellers opted to celebrate outdoors rather than wait.

Even with logistical challenges, Bengaluru’s partygoers showed little impatience. Groups were seen chatting, dancing, and soaking in the festive atmosphere as the New Year began. From the central business district to quieter residential neighbourhoods, the city stayed awake well past 1 a.m., reflecting Bengaluru’s enduring reputation as a vibrant, late-night metropolis.

Despite the isolated disturbance, the New Year celebrations passed off smoothly overall, with the city embracing 2026 in high spirits, colour, and collective cheer.

Published at : 01 Jan 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
