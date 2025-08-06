Is Wednesday The Worst Day To Go To Office? Bengaluru Man's Post On Rs 460 Cab Fare Goes Viral

A Bengaluru commuter’s viral rant over rising cab fares and unresponsive drivers has reignited debate around the city’s midweek traffic woes, with many wondering if Wednesdays have become the worst days to travel to work.

The now-viral social media post, titled “Is Wednesday officially the day you avoid work from office?”, recounts the user’s frustrating experience of trying to book a cab for a 6-km ride, only to be quoted a whopping ₹415 amid repeated rejections by drivers.

“I know the brackets when to leave home… I’m well within my bracket. What next, should I leave at 7? Then 6?” the post reads. “Autos, non-AC and AC cabs are all charging the same, and yet not accepting! What do these guys want? A pot of gold?”

The post quickly drew hundreds of responses, with fellow commuters echoing the sentiment. Some reported similar chaos early Wednesday morning, including stalled roads, cattle traffic, and surge pricing spikes — possibly exacerbated by an ongoing bus strike in the city.

“I stepped out at 6:40 am and even then it felt like rush hour madness. Cows everywhere,” said one user.

Others suggested the surge pricing was a result of booking algorithms. “The more you retry, the more the price climbs,” said one commenter, sharing a trick to let the app time out before rebooking.

When a user suggested switching to buses, the original poster responded, "People are legit falling off the bus, it’s that overcrowded.”

With Bengaluru's public transport under strain and app-based commutes growing unpredictable, the post has triggered a larger reflection on urban mobility, and whether Wednesdays are fast becoming the new nightmare for office-goers.