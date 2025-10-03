Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a shocking revelation from Bengaluru, a woman has accused her husband, Syed Inamul Haq, of secretly installing a camera in their bedroom and coercing her into sexual activities with his foreign clients. The alleged abuse has sent shockwaves across Karnataka, highlighting concerns about marital exploitation and privacy violations.

According to police reports, the woman claims Haq used the footage to blackmail her, threatening to circulate the videos and private images online if she refused to comply with his demands. She further alleges that Haq was physically abusive and had hidden crucial details about his personal life, including the fact that he was already married, when they got married.

The Puttenahalli Police Station in Bengaluru has registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Haq and three other individuals involved in the matter. Charges include criminal harassment, violation of privacy, and conspiracy to exploit. Investigators are currently verifying the woman’s claims and collecting evidence from her residence and electronic devices.

This case has raised urgent questions about the safety and privacy of women within marital relationships. Experts stress the importance of cybercrime awareness and legal support for victims of marital exploitation. The incident also underscores the growing concern of hidden cameras and unauthorised recordings being used to manipulate and control victims.