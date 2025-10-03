Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld'Accept, Or Face ALL HELL': Trump Issues Ultimatum To Hamas To Agree On Gaza Peace Deal

'Accept, Or Face ALL HELL': Trump Issues Ultimatum To Hamas To Agree On Gaza Peace Deal

He urged Palestinians to evacuate unspecified areas, anticipating strikes. The UN warns there are no safe zones in Gaza amidst escalating conflict and a dire humanitarian crisis.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

US President Donald Trump on Friday issued a stark ultimatum to Hamas, giving the Palestinian militant group until 2200 GMT (3:30 am IST) on Sunday to accept his Gaza peace proposal, or face consequences he described as “all hell, like no one has ever seen before.”

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump warned that most of Hamas fighters are “surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED,” claiming their lives could be “quickly extinguished” if they reject the deal. He urged “innocent Palestinians” to evacuate unspecified areas in anticipation of potential strikes against remaining Hamas forces.

“I am asking that all innocent Palestinians immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza. Everyone will be well cared for by those that are waiting to help,” he wrote.

Key Points of Trump’s Gaza Proposal

Trump’s peace plan, backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, includes a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the release of hostages within 72 hours, the disarmament of Hamas, and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The deal envisions a post-war transitional authority headed by Trump himself. However, Hamas has so far rejected the proposal, leaving the situation tense amid ongoing military operations.

Escalating Conflict and Civilian Crisis

The Israeli military continues its air and ground offensive in Gaza’s largest urban centre, forcing hundreds of thousands of residents to flee. Trump’s evacuation message, while urgent, lacked clarity on logistics or safe zones for civilians.

The UN reiterated on Friday that there is currently no safe place in Gaza, warning that Israel-designated southern zones are effectively “places of death.”

The conflict stems from Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians. Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 66,225 Palestinians, according to figures from Gaza’s health ministry, which the United Nations considers reliable.

As deadlines loom, the situation remains volatile, with international observers warning of further escalation and growing humanitarian catastrophe.

Published at : 03 Oct 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Hamas Gaza Peace Deal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Pakistan Denies Backing Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan After Domestic Backlash
Pakistan Denies Backing Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan After Domestic Backlash
India
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
'Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable': MEA Condemns Brutality Amid PoK Protests
India
'Why Cars Are Heavier Than Bikes': Rahul Gandhi’s Unusual Analogy In Colombia Sparks BJP's Jibe
'Why Cars Are Heavier Than Bikes': Rahul Gandhi’s Unusual Analogy In Colombia Sparks BJP's Jibe
India
Police Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects
Police Lathicharge Caused Karur Stampede, TVK Claims In Court; Govt Rejects
Advertisement

Videos

Bareilly SSP Leads Flag March City Split Into Four Super Zones And Four Special Zones
Breaking: Suspected Cough Syrup Kills 11 Children In MP And Rajasthan, Investigation Underway
Nitish Kumar Highlights Women Empowerment, Recalls Jeevika Self‑Help Success
POK Protests Escalate: Pakistan Forces Open Fire, 19 Killed, Internet Suspended
PM Modi to Hold Virtual Dialogue with Bihar Youth Tomorrow, Major Announcements Expected
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget