'Accept, Or Face ALL HELL': Trump Issues Ultimatum To Hamas To Agree On Gaza Peace Deal

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





US President Donald Trump on Friday issued a stark ultimatum to Hamas, giving the Palestinian militant group until 2200 GMT (3:30 am IST) on Sunday to accept his Gaza peace proposal, or face consequences he described as “all hell, like no one has ever seen before.”

Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump warned that most of Hamas fighters are “surrounded and MILITARILY TRAPPED,” claiming their lives could be “quickly extinguished” if they reject the deal. He urged “innocent Palestinians” to evacuate unspecified areas in anticipation of potential strikes against remaining Hamas forces.

“I am asking that all innocent Palestinians immediately leave this area of potentially great future death for safer parts of Gaza. Everyone will be well cared for by those that are waiting to help,” he wrote.

Key Points of Trump’s Gaza Proposal

Trump’s peace plan, backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, includes a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the release of hostages within 72 hours, the disarmament of Hamas, and the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

The deal envisions a post-war transitional authority headed by Trump himself. However, Hamas has so far rejected the proposal, leaving the situation tense amid ongoing military operations.

Escalating Conflict and Civilian Crisis

The Israeli military continues its air and ground offensive in Gaza’s largest urban centre, forcing hundreds of thousands of residents to flee. Trump’s evacuation message, while urgent, lacked clarity on logistics or safe zones for civilians.

The UN reiterated on Friday that there is currently no safe place in Gaza, warning that Israel-designated southern zones are effectively “places of death.”

The conflict stems from Hamas’s October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, which killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians. Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 66,225 Palestinians, according to figures from Gaza’s health ministry, which the United Nations considers reliable.

As deadlines loom, the situation remains volatile, with international observers warning of further escalation and growing humanitarian catastrophe.