Bengaluru Doctor Kills Wife Using Anaesthetic Amid Money Dispute

In a shocking turn of events in Bengaluru, a doctor has been arrested for allegedly murdering his wife, Dr. Kruthika M Reddy, in April this year. The arrest followed a complaint filed by her father, prompting the Marathahalli Police to register a First Information Report (FIR) on October 14.

Dr. Kruthika, a 29-year-old dermatologist, was discovered dead on April 24—less than a year after marrying Dr. Mahendra Reddy G S, a practicing surgeon. A post-mortem report revealed the presence of Propofol, a potent anaesthetic typically restricted to operating theatres, in several of her organs. Investigators suspect the drug was administered deliberately, causing respiratory failure.

Police allege that Dr. Mahendra used his hospital privileges at Victoria Hospital to obtain the anaesthetic, administered it to his wife, and attempted to mask the death as natural. He is also accused of pressuring Kruthika’s family not to lodge a complaint or request a post-mortem. Under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, which allows for life imprisonment or the death penalty in cases of murder, the accused was arrested near Manipal within three hours of the FIR being filed. Authorities also issued a Look-Out Circular to prevent him from leaving the country.

The family has revealed that Dr. Mahendra had a prior criminal record, including allegations of cheating, threats, and intimidation, which was not disclosed before the marriage.

In a statement to the media, Dr. Kruthika’s father, Mr. Muni Reddy K, said,

"Kruthika trusted her husband completely. The same medical knowledge that should have saved lives was used to destroy hers. We demand the harshest punishment for this act and justice for our daughter, whose loss is a loss to society."

Possible Motives: Hidden Illness and Financial Disputes

Police investigations suggest multiple possible motives behind this tragic incident. One key factor appears to be Dr. Kruthika’s long-standing gastric and metabolic disorders, which were reportedly unknown to Mahendra before the wedding in May 2024. Authorities believe Mahendra grew frustrated upon learning about these health issues, which Kruthika’s family had allegedly withheld.

According to police, Mahendra visited Kruthika under the pretext of offering medical care and administered intravenous injections containing anaesthetic agents over two days before she lost consciousness.

In addition to health-related tensions, financial disputes may have played a role. Mr. Muni Reddy told police that Mahendra repeatedly demanded money, intending to build a private hospital for Kruthika—a request the family could not fulfill. Meanwhile, the father alleges, Mahendra allegedly grew distant from Kruthika and became close to another woman.

"Dr. Kruthika trusted her husband completely. She believed in his love and in his profession. But the same medical knowledge that should have saved lives was used to destroy hers. Our family seeks the harshest punishment for this premeditated act," Mr. Reddy said in his complaint to the police, as reported by ANI.

Arrest and Legal Proceedings

Following the post-mortem findings, police reclassified the case from unnatural death to murder. Dr. Mahendra was formally charged under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He maintains his innocence, claiming that his wife died of natural causes, but authorities continue to investigate the case.

This tragic incident has left many in Bengaluru and beyond grappling with questions: How could someone entrusted with healing use that knowledge to harm a loved one? And what gaps in trust, transparency, and oversight may have allowed such a betrayal to go undetected until it was too late?

Police are continuing their investigation, seeking answers and ensuring justice for Dr. Kruthika M Reddy.