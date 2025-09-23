Bengaluru Cab Driver Stabs Call Centre Employee In Front Of Her Daughter

A 32-year-old woman, who worked at a call centre, was brutally stabbed to death by her husband in front of her teenage daughter at a busy bus stand in Sunkadakatte on Monday morning, police said.

The accused, identified as 35-year-old Lohitashwa, is a cab driver in the same office as his wife, Rekha. He allegedly attacked Rekha multiple times in the chest and stomach following a heated quarrel. Bystanders attempted to intervene, but he brandished the knife at them before fleeing the spot. Rekha died on the spot, with her 13-year-old daughter from her first marriage witnessing the crime.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple, who had married just three months ago after a year and a half of courtship, were living in a rented house near Sunkadakatte. Both had been married earlier.

Marital Discord Behind Bengaluru Murder

Police suspect marital discord led to the murder. According to officers, the couple often fought, and on the day of the incident, an argument escalated when Rekha left home with her daughter. Lohitashwa followed them to the bus stand, confronted her again, and then attacked her with a knife.

A case of murder has been registered at Kamakshipalya police station. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding accused.