Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBengaluru Cab Driver Stabs Call Centre Employee In Front Of Her Daughter

Bengaluru Cab Driver Stabs Call Centre Employee In Front Of Her Daughter

The accused, identified as 35-year-old Lohitashwa, is a cab driver in the same office as his wife, Rekha. He allegedly attacked Rekha multiple times in the chest and stomach.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 Sep 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 32-year-old woman, who worked at a call centre, was brutally stabbed to death by her husband in front of her teenage daughter at a busy bus stand in Sunkadakatte on Monday morning, police said.

The accused, identified as 35-year-old Lohitashwa, is a cab driver in the same office as his wife, Rekha. He allegedly attacked Rekha multiple times in the chest and stomach following a heated quarrel. Bystanders attempted to intervene, but he brandished the knife at them before fleeing the spot. Rekha died on the spot, with her 13-year-old daughter from her first marriage witnessing the crime.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the couple, who had married just three months ago after a year and a half of courtship, were living in a rented house near Sunkadakatte. Both had been married earlier.

Marital Discord Behind Bengaluru Murder

Police suspect marital discord led to the murder. According to officers, the couple often fought, and on the day of the incident, an argument escalated when Rekha left home with her daughter. Lohitashwa followed them to the bus stand, confronted her again, and then attacked her with a knife.

A case of murder has been registered at Kamakshipalya police station. Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the absconding accused.

Published at : 23 Sep 2025 10:05 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru News Bengaluru Crime Bengaluru Cab Driver
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
India Is Critically Important To US: Rubio Tells Jaishankar Amid H1-B Visa And Tariff Row
India Is Critically Important To US: Rubio Tells Jaishankar Amid H1-B Visa And Tariff Row
India
‘India’s Foreign Policy Lacked A Spine, PM Modi Instilled It’: Amit Shah On Comparison With Nehru
‘India’s Foreign Policy Lacked A Spine, PM Modi Instilled It’: Shah On Comparison With Nehru
World
Pak Airstrike Or TTP Blast? Khyber Explosion Claims 24 Lives, Rights Panel Demands Probe–What We Know So Far
Pak Airstrike Or TTP Blast? Khyber Explosion Claims 24 Lives, Rights Panel Demands Probe–What We Know So Far
India
Two Dead, 12 Injured After Three-Storey Building Collapses In Indore
Two Dead, 12 Injured After Three-Storey Building Collapses In Indore
Advertisement

Videos

Viral Accidents, Political Clashes, and Heroic Acts Capture India’s Attention Nationwide
PM Modi Launches ₹3,700 Crore Projects in Arunachal and Tripura, Slams Congress for Neglect
PM Modi In Arunachal Pradesh: Double Engine Sarkar Driving Unprecedented North-East Growth
Violence Erupts During “I Love Muhammad” Procession In Kashipur, Ali Khan; Police Force Deployed
New GST Rates Take Effect Today; Reality Check Reveals Many Shops Still Charging Old Prices
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget