HomeCitiesBengaluru Cab Driver Assaults 19-Year-Old Woman After Argument Over Airport Route, Arrested

Bengaluru Cab Driver Assaults 19-Year-Old Woman After Argument Over Airport Route, Arrested

During the ride, the driver allegedly avoided the toll road despite the woman paying the toll charges. When she questioned him, he failed to give a proper explanation, which led to an argument.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Oct 2025 01:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Oct 25 (PTI) A cab driver was arrested for allegedly assaulting his customer -- a 19-year-old college student -- following an argument over skipping the toll route to Kempegowda International Airport here, police said on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Ajas P S, (31), a native of Thrissur in Kerala, was taken into custody after the incident that allegedly occurred on October 20, they said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's uncle, the student, who hails from West Bengal and is pursuing her graduation at a private university in Bengaluru, had booked a cab through an online aggregator to reach the airport to catch a flight.

During the ride, the driver allegedly avoided the toll road despite her having paid the toll charges. When she questioned him, he reportedly failed to give a proper explanation, leading her to ask him to stop the vehicle, a senior police officer said.

A heated argument ensued, following which the student got down and booked another cab. As she was about to board it, the accused allegedly assaulted her. The student then left the spot, leaving behind her belongings, while the driver fled, he said.

Based on the complaint, a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered pertaining to voluntarily causing hurt, criminal intimidation, and wrongful restraint, among other sections and subsequently, the accused driver was arrested, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had arrived in Bengaluru from Kerala just two days before the incident and was allegedly under the influence of alcohol when accepted the booking, police added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 25 Oct 2025 01:55 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Kempegowda International Airport
