Bengaluru woke up to chaos on Tuesday as public transport services took a massive hit, with employees of BMTC, KSRTC, KKRTC, and NWKRTC walking off the job at 6 am. Their strike, demanding wage revisions and pending arrears, went ahead despite a stay order from the Karnataka High Court.

BMTC officials insisted city operations hadn't been disrupted. But that didn't match the scenes unfolding across key transport hubs. From Majestic and Satellite Bus Stand to Shantinagar, frustrated commuters — many just arriving in the city — were left stranded, scrambling for alternate, affordable ways to get home or to work.

Security has also been beefed up across the city in the wake of the strike.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka | Security heightened as transport workers of all the four road transport corporations in the state (KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC) decided to go on a statewide strike from today to press for their various demands. pic.twitter.com/Gu54VkSiKS — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2025

Behind the scenes, the picture was clearer. As per Deccan Herald many buses never left the depots. Staff attendance across all four corporations was spotty at best, with only a fraction reporting for duty. That left services both within the city and to outlying areas running well below normal levels.

The state government had warned drivers and conductors of suspension if they joined the strike. While that pushed some to clock in, the numbers weren't nearly enough to keep the system functioning.

Bengaluru, Karnataka: The KSRTC employees' strike has crippled public transport, leaving buses off the roads and causing major inconvenience to daily commuters across the region. Private buses are still operating pic.twitter.com/VZVTx77emw — IANS (@ians_india) August 5, 2025

With buses off the roads, autorickshaws swooped in, charging exorbitantly. Commuters also reported surge pricing of around 20% on ride-hailing apps throughout the morning, making the situation even harder for the average passenger.

Metro stations saw long queues of passengers outside ticket counters.

VIDEO | Heavy rush at several Metro stations in Bengaluru as government buses go off roads as employees of Karnataka's state-owned transport corporations begin an indefinite strike from today.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/d02igKo1SV — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 5, 2025

Airport travel was no different. Flyers heading to Kempegowda International Airport were quick to ditch the usually reliable Vayu Vajra buses for private cabs instead. Private cab services have been flooded with calls for airport pickups and drops.

In a bid to soften the blow, the transport department stepped in with a backup plan. Transport Commissioner Yogeesh AM confirmed that 4,000 private buses are being deployed in coordination with the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations, reported Deccan Herald. "These will replace all public buses operating in Bengaluru, including school services," he said.

Why Are Karnataka Transport Staffers Protesting?

The department had already met with the Federation last week in anticipation of the strike. Employees' unions of state-run transport corporations began an indefinite strike after talks with the Karnataka government failed on Monday. They are demanding payment of 38 months’ arrears and a salary hike effective from January 1, 2024.