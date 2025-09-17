Bengaluru Braces For Two Weeks Of Power Cuts As BESCOM, KPTCL Begin Emergency Maintenance

Several neighbourhoods in Bengaluru are set to face daily power outages over the next two weeks, with disruptions lasting up to eight hours at a stretch. The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have announced emergency maintenance works that will run from September 15 to September 29, between 9 am and 5 pm.

Why The Power Cuts In Bengaluru?

According to BESCOM officials, the outages are part of the second quarterly maintenance at the 66/11 kV Adugodi Substation. Engineers will be overhauling 11 kV breakers, servicing the On-Load Tap Changer (OLTC) of Transformers 2 and 3, and carrying out routine transformer upkeep. The aim, officials said, is to strengthen the city’s electricity network and ensure reliability in the long run.

Areas Likely To Be Affected

Residents in multiple neighbourhoods under BESCOM’s Hebbal division will be impacted. The list includes 5th Block Industrial Area, Koramangala (Blocks 3 to 7), Madiwala, Venkateshwara Layout, Chikkadugodi, Jogi Colony, Maruthinagara, Adugodi (7th and 8th Blocks, Adugodi Main Road), Bannerghatta Road, KHB Colony (3rd to 6th Blocks), MICO Layout, Bhuvanappa Layout, Cauvery Layout, Krishnanagar Industrial Layout, S.G. Palya, Madivala Santhe, and Siddhartha Colony.

In parallel, KPTCL will also conduct its own round of maintenance across the Hebbal area during the same period, adding to the likelihood of prolonged outages.

Water Supply To Take A Hit Too

As if power cuts weren’t enough, Bengaluru residents will also have to deal with a three-day disruption in Cauvery water supply. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has confirmed that pumping stations under the Cauvery Water Supply Project will be shut for emergency maintenance from September 15 to 17.

The city’s core areas are expected to be hit the hardest, particularly households without borewell connections or alternative sources. Outskirts may face relatively less trouble, with many still relying on private water tankers.

Authorities have urged people to prepare in advance—store sufficient water, plan household chores around the scheduled outages, and expect interruptions to continue for the two-week window.

While the timing may cause frustration, officials stressed that both the power and water shutdowns are necessary to strengthen Bengaluru’s critical infrastructure and prevent larger disruptions in the future.