HomeCitiesBengaluru Boy Kidnap-Murder Case: Police Shoot Two Suspects, Later Arrest After Exchange Of Fire

Two men, Gurumurthy and Gopalakrishna, were arrested near Bengaluru for kidnapping and murdering 13-year-old Nishcith after a police shootout.

By : PTI | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 01:21 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, Aug 1 (PTI) Two people were arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a school boy, following an exchange of fire with the police near here on Friday. Gurumurthy (27) and Gopalakrishna (25) were shot in the legs after they allegedly tried to resist the arrest and attacked the police team with sharp weapons near Bilvaradahalli road, in an attempt to escape, police said.

Two policemen were also injured in the attack. The accused and the injured policemen are being treated at a hospital.

Citing preliminary inquiry, a senior police officer said the accused had allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from 13-year-old Nishcith's parents before allegedly slitting his throat and setting him on fire.

The matter came to light on July 30 when Nishcith's parents approached the Hulimavu police station at 10.30 pm, alleging that their son had gone missing.

According to police, in the complaint, his father, a private college professor, stated that their son had left home for tuition on his bicycle at 5 pm but didn't return till 8 pm. When they inquired with his tuition teacher, they were told that the boy had left at 7.30 pm.

His son's bicycle was found parked near a public park in Arekere.

However, on Thursday, the boy's burnt body was found on the outskirts of the city, off Bannerghatta Road in a deserted area.

Using technical surveillance and based on a tip-off, the accused duo was arrested from near Kaggalipura road.

During the operation, one of the policemen initially fired two rounds in the air, warning the accused duo to surrender when they attempted to flee. Later, when the accused attacked PSI Aravindkumar, in self-defence, he fired two rounds, hitting Gurumurthy in his left and right leg, he said.

When Gopalakrishna attacked PI Kumaraswamy B G with a dagger, in self-defence, he opened fire at the accused's right leg, he added.

The officer said the accused, working as drivers, were known to the boy's father and allegedly kidnapped him to extort money from his parents.

Further investigation is underway. PTI AMP ROH

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 01:21 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Karnataka
