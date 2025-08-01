Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bengaluru Autorickshaw Fares Hiked From August 1; Meter Recalibration Mandatory By Oct 31

Bengaluru's autorickshaw fares increased on August 1, with the base fare rising to Rs 36 for the first two kilometers and Rs 18 per additional kilometer.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 12:37 PM (IST)

Commuters in Bengaluru will have to shell out more for autorickshaw rides starting today (August 1, Friday), as the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has implemented a revised fare structure—the first since 2021. Alongside the fare hike, the city’s auto drivers must recalibrate their fare meters by October 31, failing which penalties will apply.

Bengaluru Auto Fare Hike: Know New Rates 

As per the new rates, the base fare for the first two kilometres has increased from Rs 30 to Rs 36. For each additional kilometre, passengers will now pay Rs 18, up from the earlier Rs 15. Waiting charges have also been revised, with the first five minutes still free but now attracting Rs 10 for every 15 minutes thereafter.

Changes have also been made to luggage rules: passengers can carry up to 20 kg for free, while every additional 20 kg or part thereof will incur a Rs 10 charge, subject to a maximum of 50 kg, as per Jagran.

Importantly, the revised fares are applicable to both traditional autorickshaws and app-based services, including Rapido, Namma Yatri, Uber, and Ola, which have been instructed to update their pricing algorithms accordingly.

To facilitate the transition, the Transport Department has issued an order requiring fare meter reconfiguration and certification by the Legal Metrology Department by October 31. In an effort to speed up inspections, all Legal Metrology inspectors in Bengaluru—except those in the Investigation Wing—have been temporarily reassigned to conduct citywide meter checks, irrespective of jurisdiction, reported The Hindu. This arrangement will continue until the deadline, after which routine inspections will resume.

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 12:37 PM (IST)
