Bengaluru: 2 Held For Burglaries, 82.5 Grams Gold Ornaments Seized

Bengaluru, Sep 24 (PTI) Two men were arrested in connection with a series of house burglaries and 82.5 grams of gold ornaments, valued at Rs 8.25 lakh were recovered, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light after a man at Patalamma Layout, Kadugodi lodged a complaint, stating that gold ornaments weighing 27 grams were stolen after some unknown persons broke open the lock of his house on August 24, they said.

The identity of the accused arrested in the cases has not been shared by the police.

During the investigation, police arrested a man in Sorahunase village on September 16, who confessed to the crime and revealed that he had previously committed house burglaries in the same area along with an accomplice, a senior police officer said.

Subsequently, his accomplice was also arrested the same day near his residence in Varthur.

"They further disclosed that the stolen ornaments from this case and earlier burglaries had been handed over to one of their friends. Based on this, on September 17, police recovered a total of 82.5 grams of gold ornaments, valued at Rs 8.25 lakh from the friend's possession. With the arrest of these accused persons, nine burglary cases have been solved," he said.

In another such case, a man was arrested in connection with a house burglary reported in Kodigehalli area here on August 29, police said.

With the arrest of the accused, 58 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 5.80 lakh were recovered, they added.

