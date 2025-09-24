Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBengaluru: 2 Held For Burglaries, 82.5 Grams Gold Ornaments Seized

Bengaluru: 2 Held For Burglaries, 82.5 Grams Gold Ornaments Seized

Police arrested a man in Sorahunase village on September 16, who confessed to the crime and revealed that he had previously committed house burglaries in the same area.

By : PTI | Updated at : 24 Sep 2025 02:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bengaluru, Sep 24 (PTI) Two men were arrested in connection with a series of house burglaries and 82.5 grams of gold ornaments, valued at Rs 8.25 lakh were recovered, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light after a man at Patalamma Layout, Kadugodi lodged a complaint, stating that gold ornaments weighing 27 grams were stolen after some unknown persons broke open the lock of his house on August 24, they said.

The identity of the accused arrested in the cases has not been shared by the police.

During the investigation, police arrested a man in Sorahunase village on September 16, who confessed to the crime and revealed that he had previously committed house burglaries in the same area along with an accomplice, a senior police officer said.

Subsequently, his accomplice was also arrested the same day near his residence in Varthur.

"They further disclosed that the stolen ornaments from this case and earlier burglaries had been handed over to one of their friends. Based on this, on September 17, police recovered a total of 82.5 grams of gold ornaments, valued at Rs 8.25 lakh from the friend's possession. With the arrest of these accused persons, nine burglary cases have been solved," he said.

In another such case, a man was arrested in connection with a house burglary reported in Kodigehalli area here on August 29, police said.

With the arrest of the accused, 58 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 5.80 lakh were recovered, they added. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Sep 2025 02:42 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bengaluru
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office In Leh Set On Fire
Massive Protest In Ladakh Over Statehood: People Clash With Police, BJP Office Set On Fire
Cities
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Delhi Ashram 'Baba' Booked After 17 Students Allege Sexual Harassment; Car With Fake Embassy Plate Seized
Cities
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting In Patna
'Bihar Polls Will Mark Beginning Of End Of PM Modi's Corrupt Rule': Kharge At CWC Meeting
India
Delhi HC Dismisses Plea To Remove Graves Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhatt From Tihar Jail
Delhi HC Dismisses Plea To Remove Graves Of Afzal Guru, Maqbool Bhatt From Tihar Jail
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget