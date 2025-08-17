Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
independence dayWeb StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesBengaluru: 5 Killed In Fire At Nagarathpete Manufacturing Unit; 2 Arrested, Govt Announces Compensation

Bengaluru: 5 Killed In Fire At Nagarathpete Manufacturing Unit; 2 Arrested, Govt Announces Compensation

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, visited the site on Sunday, announcing Rs 5 lakh compensation for the victims' families. 

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 10:59 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A fire broke out at a plastic articles manufacturing unit in Bengaluru's Nagarathpete, causing the death of five people, including a family of four. A day after the incident, Bengaluru police arrested two people in connection with the blaze.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, visited the site on Sunday.  He blamed the building owner for the fire and stressed the need to follow safety guidelines.  

Shivakumar also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victims' families and instructed the authorities to take strict action.

"It is the fault of the building owner. I am going to issue a notice to everyone. They have to strengthen the building. All buildings here are illegal buildings... If they don't strengthen the buildings, we will have to break all of them. I have instructed the authorities to take strict action here... Five people died here. All were from Rajasthan... The government has announced a compensation of RS 5 lakh each... What has happened is very painful," the Deputy CM said.

The fire broke out on Saturday. It started on the ground floor and then spread to the second and third floors. When police and fire officials reached the site, the room on the third floor, where the bodies of the woman and the two children were found, was locked from the outside.

The victims have been identified as Madan Singh (38) and Sangeetha (33), and their two children, Mithesh (7) and Vihaan (5), and neighbour Suresh Kumar (26). 

A complaint has been filed by Gopal Singh, Madan's elder brother, at the Halasuru Gate Police Station. He alleged that the building owners constructed the building illegally without obtaining safety clearances or proper permissions, and without making arrangements for adequate lighting, ventilation, or emergency exits.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar on Sunday said that the two people arrested in connection with the fire incident are the owners of the flat.

"Two people have been arrested; they are the owners of the flat, and further inquiry and investigations are underway to determine whether other people were also involved. Legal action will be taken accordingly. The Deputy CM also visited the site," Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar told news agency PTI.

It is believed that the fire could have been triggered by an electric short circuit. 

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
DK Shivakumar Bengaluru News
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J-K: 4 Dead, 6 Injured In Cloudburst In Kathua, Remote Village Cut Off
J-K: 4 Dead, 6 Injured In Cloudburst In Kathua, Remote Village Cut Off
Celebrities
Firing Outside Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Residence; Police Probe Underway
Gunmen Open Fire Outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s House In Gurugram, Police Investigating
World
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
World
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget