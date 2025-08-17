A fire broke out at a plastic articles manufacturing unit in Bengaluru's Nagarathpete, causing the death of five people, including a family of four. A day after the incident, Bengaluru police arrested two people in connection with the blaze.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, along with Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, visited the site on Sunday. He blamed the building owner for the fire and stressed the need to follow safety guidelines.

#WATCH | Karnataka | Dy CM DK Shivakumar, along with Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh, visit the site where a fire broke out in a building in the Nagarathpete area in Bengaluru yesterday. Five casualties reported. pic.twitter.com/gnEKLCYB4d — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025

Shivakumar also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the victims' families and instructed the authorities to take strict action.

"It is the fault of the building owner. I am going to issue a notice to everyone. They have to strengthen the building. All buildings here are illegal buildings... If they don't strengthen the buildings, we will have to break all of them. I have instructed the authorities to take strict action here... Five people died here. All were from Rajasthan... The government has announced a compensation of RS 5 lakh each... What has happened is very painful," the Deputy CM said.

The fire broke out on Saturday. It started on the ground floor and then spread to the second and third floors. When police and fire officials reached the site, the room on the third floor, where the bodies of the woman and the two children were found, was locked from the outside.

The victims have been identified as Madan Singh (38) and Sangeetha (33), and their two children, Mithesh (7) and Vihaan (5), and neighbour Suresh Kumar (26).

A complaint has been filed by Gopal Singh, Madan's elder brother, at the Halasuru Gate Police Station. He alleged that the building owners constructed the building illegally without obtaining safety clearances or proper permissions, and without making arrangements for adequate lighting, ventilation, or emergency exits.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar on Sunday said that the two people arrested in connection with the fire incident are the owners of the flat.

"Two people have been arrested; they are the owners of the flat, and further inquiry and investigations are underway to determine whether other people were also involved. Legal action will be taken accordingly. The Deputy CM also visited the site," Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar told news agency PTI.

It is believed that the fire could have been triggered by an electric short circuit.