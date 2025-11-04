Bengal SIR: What You Should Know Before BLOs Land Up At Your Doorstep

Kolkata: As part of the implementation of the much-anticipated and politically hyper-charged SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal, booth-level officers start knocking on voters' doors from Tuesday. Here are answers to some questions that readers may have on how to participate in the exercise:

1. How to identify booth-level officers (BLOs)? Will they be accompanied by representatives of political parties?

All BLOs will carry identity cards bearing QR codes, which can be scanned to verify the identity details of the officer concerned from the Election Commission website. Moreover, the enumeration forms would also bear the name and phone number of the BLO assigned for the specific booth she or he will be covering.

Given the political sensitivity of the exercise, it is likely that booth-level agents (BLAs) identified and assigned by political parties would be accompanying the BLOs.

2. How would I know when a BLO would come to my address? What happens if I am not at home at the time?

BLOs are expected to be equipped with information about all voters under their respective booths. There would be some kind of an advance notice before the officer concerned shows up at your doorstep.

Even if you are not at home the first time around, the BLO would make repeat visits to your address, three times at least, to ensure no voter is left out of the roll revision exercise.

3. What exactly would a BLO ask me to do? What documents do I need to keep handy when the officer arrives?

A BLO would hand you over two sets of enumeration forms for every voter in your family. You would need to fill them up in duplicate and sign them. Your BLO would countersign both forms. The officer would then retain one form for the ECI and hand you back the second with a stamped acknowledgement, which you may need for future reference.

You need to have your current EPIC (Electoral Photo Identity or Voter Card), Aadhar Card, two current passport-size photos and the 2002 electoral roll reference, if your or your parents’ or grandparents’ names feature in that list. You can access the 2002 roll from: https://ceowestbengal.com/ and do not need to attach copies of any of your documents along with the forms.

If the names don’t feature the SIR 2002 list, then you will be issued a notice at a later date to produce your citizenship credentials as per the list of 11 indicative documents named by the ECI and have your name enlisted in the final electoral roll, which will be published next year, post the completion of the SIR exercise.

4. What would the enumeration form look like? Is there anything I need to keep in mind while filling it up?

It is a simple single-page form divided into two parts. The upper part would require details of the voter, based on their current EPIC.

The lower part is divided into two boxes. The box on the left is meant for voters who had their names were enlisted in the 2002 electoral roll. The box on the right is meant for voters whose names do not feature in the 2002 roll, but those of their parents and grandparents do. If you are eligible for filling up the left box, you do not need to fill up the one on the right and vice versa.

Keep in mind that while filling up the lower boxes, retain the exact spelling, relationship status and other information in exactly the way it was mentioned in the 2002 rolls, even if there were mistakes there which you may have rectified later.

Leave the lower boxes empty if your name or the names of your parents/grandparents do not feature in the 2002 list.

Do not fill up enumeration forms from multiple locations. That would make both liable to be cancelled.

5. Can I fill up the enumeration forms of family members who are enlisted as voters in my booth but are currently out of station for work or other obligations?

Yes, anyone in the family can fill up the enumeration forms of absentee members, provided they retain the required documents to provide the information sought.

The member filling up the form on behalf of another member in the family will have to sign the form accordingly and will remain liable to respond to any queries the authorities may have later about the said voter.

6. Who should I submit it to after I have finished filing it up?

Your BLO concerned will collect your forms once you have finished filling them up. This month-long process of house-to-house enumeration will continue till December 4 and the draft rolls will be published on December 9.

Claims and objections can be raised from December 9 to January 8. Notices will be issued, and hearings and verifications will take place between December 9 and January 31. The final electoral rolls will be published on February 7.

7. How would the SIR exercise impact my citizenship status?

The SIR exercise is being conducted to ascertain your eligibility as a legitimate voter of this country. The Election Commission of India has no authority to determine your citizenship.

