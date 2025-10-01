'I Love Muhammad' Row: 2 Men With Criminal History Arrested In Police Encounter

Bareilly (UP): Two persons allegedly involved in the September 26 violence in Bareilly were arrested following an encounter in CB Ganj area on Wednesday, police said.

Both men sustained bullet injuries and are currently under treatment in police custody, a senior officer said.

Idrees and Iqbal, originally residents of neighbouring Shahjahanpur district, were actively involved in the violence that erupted in Kotwali area last week, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said.

"They were apprehended after a brief exchange of fire with the police. Both received bullet injuries during the encounter and were taken to the hospital for treatment. They are now in custody," he said.

According to the SSP, Idrees has 20 criminal cases registered against him, including those related to theft, dacoity, the Gangsters Act, and the Arms Act. Iqbal faces approximately 17 cases on similar charges.

Arya said a government-issued anti-riot gun, which had been snatched from police personnel during the violence, has been recovered from them. In addition, two illegal country-made pistols of .315 bore, spent cartridges, and live ammunition were also recovered from the scene.

He further said both of them were in contact with Nadeem Khan, a known associate of Ittehad-e-Millat Council (IMC) chief cleric Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, who is already in jail.

"Nadeem had called them to Bareilly on the day of the incident. Both Idrees and Iqbal have a criminal background. Our preliminary investigation had indicated the involvement of external and criminal elements in the September 26 incident, which has now been confirmed," Arya said.

He added that the violence appeared to be a deliberate attempt to disrupt law and order during a sensitive religious gathering.

"Our assessment and evidence indicate that these outsiders were mobilised to disturb the peace during the event," Arya noted.

An SIT (Special Investigation Team) is conducting a scientific and thorough probe into the incident.

The SSP also appealed to the public, stating, "No innocent person will be harassed or subjected to undue pressure. If anyone has concerns or grievances, they should immediately approach the police or local authorities. At the same time, no guilty individual will be spared, regardless of their position." On Tuesday, police had arrested another suspect in connection with the violence after a separate encounter.

So far, over 70 individuals have been arrested in the case, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, in connection with the communal violence that broke out in Bareilly on September 26.

The action follows violent clashes in Bareilly on September 26, when a crowd of over 2,000 people gathered outside a mosque in Kotwali area after Friday prayers, leading to stone-pelting and injuries to police personnel.

The unrest was triggered by the cancellation of a proposed protest over the 'I Love Muhammad' poster row called by Khan.

The police have so far registered 10 FIRs against 180 named and 2,500 unnamed persons, arresting Khan, his aides and dozens others.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also warned of strict action against rioters.

