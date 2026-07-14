Bareilly Court Gives Father-Son Life Term In Murder Over Brother's Elopement

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English NewsCitiesBareilly Court Gives Life Term To Father-Son Over 2019 Murder Case: How Victim Brother's Elopement Led To Murder?

Bareilly Court Gives Life Term To Father-Son Over 2019 Murder Case: How Victim Brother's Elopement Led To Murder?

A Bareilly court sentenced a father and son to life in jail for the 2019 murder of a man. The killing was linked to a family dispute after the victim's brother allegedly eloped with a woman.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Father, son received life sentence for 2019 murder.
  • Victim's brother eloped, causing dispute between families.
  • Accused attacked victim with knives inside his home.

Bareilly: A Bareilly court has sentenced a father and son to life for murdering a man in 2019 over a dispute after the victim's brother allegedly eloped with a young woman from the convicts' family, an official said on Tuesday.

Special Judge (SC/ST Act) Abhay Srivastava on Monday convicted Kashinath and his son Rohit, residents of Ramganga Nagar Colony under Bithri Chainpur police station area, and sentenced them to imprisonment for life, besides imposing a fine of Rs 60,000 on each, according to the Additional District Government Counsel (ADGC) Swatantra Pathak.

The prosecution said a case was registered under Sections 452 (house trespass) and 302 (murder) of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code and Section 3(2)(5) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on the complaint of Kranti Devi.

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She alleged that her brother Satnam had eloped with a young woman belonging to Kashinath's family, leading to enmity between the two families.

On July 9, 2019, Kashinath and Rohit allegedly entered her house around 11 am and attacked her other brother, Kamal (28), who was lying on a bed, with knives.

The accused fled after leaving Kamal critically injured, believing him to be dead. Family members rushed him to hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way, Pathak said.

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Following investigation, police filed a chargesheet against the two accused. During the trial, the prosecution examined eight witnesses.

After hearing both sides, the court found Kashinath and Rohit guilty of house trespass and murder and awarded them life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 60,000 each, the prosecutor said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was sentenced in the Bareilly murder case?

Kashinath and his son Rohit were convicted. They were sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of Kamal.

What was the reason behind the murder?

The murder stemmed from a dispute after the victim's brother allegedly eloped with a young woman from Kashinath's family, causing enmity between the families.

When did the murder incident occur?

The murder took place on July 9, 2019. The convicts attacked Kamal at his home around 11 am.

Published at : 14 Jul 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
Tags :
Life Imprisonment Family Dispute Bareilly Murder Case Bareilly Court Brother's Elopement
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