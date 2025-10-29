Bangladeshi Man Arrested In Bengaluru For Raising Religious Slogans Inside Temple

A man identified as Kabir Mondal, reportedly a Bangladeshi national residing illegally in Bengaluru, was arrested for allegedly shouting religious slogans inside a temple and attempting to vandalise idols, police said.

The incident occurred at the Venugopal Temple in Devarabeesanahalli, near Marathahalli, on Tuesday morning. According to police and local residents, Mondal entered the temple premises shouting “Allah Hu Akbar” and allegedly tried to hit the idols near the entrance with his footwear.

Man Stormed Into Bengaluru Temple

“He stormed into the temple shouting slogans and threatened to destroy the place,” a local resident said.

As tension escalated, people present at the temple reportedly restrained Mondal and tied him to a pole before handing him over to the police. The crowd also demanded strict action from both the state and central authorities over the incident.

Police said a First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against Mondal, who has been taken into custody. Another case was filed against individuals accused of assaulting him before the police arrived.

Officials added that efforts are underway to verify Mondal’s nationality and immigration documents, as well as to determine the motive behind his actions.

The situation in the area has since been brought under control, and an investigation is ongoing.