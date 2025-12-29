Balasore Shocker: Friend Strangled In Odisha Hotel, Woman And Lover Arrested

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesBalasore Shocker: Friend Strangled In Odisha Hotel, Woman And Lover Arrested

Balasore police arrest woman, lover for strangling friend in hotel room after drunken fight over sexual demand. Ram Chandra and Jemamani strangulated Akash to death.

By : PTI | Updated at : 29 Dec 2025 11:15 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Balasore: The police on Monday arrested a woman and her lover on the charge of killing his friend in a hotel room in Balasore town of Odisha four days ago.

In a statement, the police said that the woman and her lover strangled the 30-year-old to death following a fight with the other two after a drinking session in the hotel room and fled.

The arrested persons were identified as Ram Chandra Singh (22) and Jemamani Singh (27), and the victim was Akash Mohanta.

Police said that Akash and his friend Ram Chandra left Badjambani village in Mayurbhanj district on a motorcycle, and on the way, picked up Jemamani from Betnati. All of them checked into a hotel room in Balasore town on December 25.

The Aadhaar cards submitted at the hotel by Ram Chandra and Jemamani were fake, while that of Akash was genuine, the statement said.

All three persons were married, and Jemamani, mother of two children, has been staying separately from her husband.

Investigations revealed that Akash and Ram Chandra consumed liquor in the hotel room on the night of December 25. However, a dispute occurred when Akash wanted sexual favours from Jemamani, which was resisted by his lover, leading to a fight, police said.

“Ram Chandra and Jemamani strangulated Akash to death. They were absconding after leaving the body of Akash Mohanta in the hotel room. They were arrested,” the police said in a statement.

Balasore city DSP Nirmala Gochayat said that Ram Chandra and Jemamani were picked up from Mayurbhanj and Jajpur, respectively. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

