Humayun Kabir’s Babri Masjid Campaign Hit By Fake QR Scam, Fund Fraud

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Humayun Kabir, who has been advocating for the construction of the Babri Masjid, faced a series of setbacks on the second day of his campaign. The situation deteriorated when two men on stage falsely claiming to be from Saudi Arabia were exposed, followed by questions about four security personnel accompanying Kabir.

Kabir had earlier claimed that eight trained security guards from Hyderabad would be deployed for his safety. However, on Tuesday, four men seen beside him turned out to be local residents rather than professionals. Kabir, visibly disturbed, said, “I immediately removed them. I will not keep any locals for my security. Conspiracies are being hatched against me. I will reveal everything when the time comes.”

Fraud Exposed: Fake QR Codes Used In Name Of Babri Masjid Trust

Another case of alleged fraud has surfaced involving Kabir’s Babri Masjid Trust. A complaint filed at the Baharampur Cyber Crime Police Station accused three individuals of creating fake QR codes by copying the trust’s details.

Mohammad Aminul Sheikh, treasurer of the West Bengal Islamic Foundation of India, claimed that attempts to raise funds through fake QR codes have been ongoing since December 9. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Saudi Arabia Claim Turns Out False

On December 6, during the proposed foundation stone ceremony event, two men dressed to resemble Saudi nationals appeared on stage. It was announced that they were Saudi MLAs, but it was later discovered that they were local youths. According to Kabir, someone paid them to appear in Arab attire as part of an attempt to discredit him.

Kabir accused Trinamool leader Siddiqullah Chowdhury’s organisation of orchestrating the conspiracy. He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Secretary Maulana Yusuf from Bharatpur had earlier suggested “bringing a Maulana from Saudi Arabia.”

Political Tensions Rise Amid Ongoing Controversies

Calling the incidents a “big game,” Kabir insisted he would respond at the appropriate time. The controversies from impersonators to fake security staff and QR code scams have heightened political tensions around his campaign. Police investigations are underway at multiple levels as the situation continues to unfold.