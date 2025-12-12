Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesHumayun Kabir’s Babri Masjid Campaign Hit By Fake QR Scam, Fund Fraud

Humayun Kabir’s Babri Masjid Campaign Hit By Fake QR Scam, Fund Fraud

Humayun Kabir’s Babri Masjid campaign hit major setbacks as fake 'Saudi' guests and security personnel were exposed, along with a fraud case involving fake QR codes linked to the trust.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 04:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Humayun Kabir, who has been advocating for the construction of the Babri Masjid, faced a series of setbacks on the second day of his campaign. The situation deteriorated when two men on stage falsely claiming to be from Saudi Arabia were exposed, followed by questions about four security personnel accompanying Kabir.

Kabir had earlier claimed that eight trained security guards from Hyderabad would be deployed for his safety. However, on Tuesday, four men seen beside him turned out to be local residents rather than professionals. Kabir, visibly disturbed, said, “I immediately removed them. I will not keep any locals for my security. Conspiracies are being hatched against me. I will reveal everything when the time comes.”

Fraud Exposed: Fake QR Codes Used In Name Of Babri Masjid Trust

Another case of alleged fraud has surfaced involving Kabir’s Babri Masjid Trust. A complaint filed at the Baharampur Cyber Crime Police Station accused three individuals of creating fake QR codes by copying the trust’s details.

Mohammad Aminul Sheikh, treasurer of the West Bengal Islamic Foundation of India, claimed that attempts to raise funds through fake QR codes have been ongoing since December 9. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Saudi Arabia Claim Turns Out False

On December 6, during the proposed foundation stone ceremony event, two men dressed to resemble Saudi nationals appeared on stage. It was announced that they were Saudi MLAs, but it was later discovered that they were local youths. According to Kabir, someone paid them to appear in Arab attire as part of an attempt to discredit him.

Kabir accused Trinamool leader Siddiqullah Chowdhury’s organisation of orchestrating the conspiracy. He said Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind Secretary Maulana Yusuf from Bharatpur had earlier suggested “bringing a Maulana from Saudi Arabia.”

Political Tensions Rise Amid Ongoing Controversies

Calling the incidents a “big game,” Kabir insisted he would respond at the appropriate time. The controversies from impersonators to fake security staff and QR code scams have heightened political tensions around his campaign. Police investigations are underway at multiple levels as the situation continues to unfold. 

Also read
Published at : 12 Dec 2025 04:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Saudi Arabia Babri Masjid Humayun Kabir WEst Bengal
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
Rahul Gandhi Urges Parliament Discussion To Tackle Toxic Delhi Air; Rijiju Says 'Govt Is Ready’
Business
IndiGo Meltdown Deepens As DGCA Grounds 4 Safety Inspectors Over Operational Oversight
IndiGo Crisis Fallout: DGCA Suspends 4 Key Safety Inspectors Over Compliance Failures
India
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 90
Cities
Luthra Brothers Being Brought Back To India: How Will They Be Deported, And Why Is the Process Facing Delays?
Luthra Brothers Being Brought Back To India: How Will They Be Deported, And Why Is the Process Facing Delays?
Advertisement

Videos

Bus Overturns in Alluri Sitarama, Andhra Pradesh — 10 Dead, Dozens Injured
Breaking: ED Conducts Searches to Trace Financial Trail; Evidence Recovery Now Under Scrutiny
Dairy Businessman’s Son Shot in Shahdara, Delhi-Three Bullets Hit; Victim Hospitalised
AirAsia Flight Canceled at Delhi’s IGI Airport Due to Technical Fault; Passengers Protest
Modi and Trump Discuss Advancing India–US Trade Deal; Goyal Says Negotiations Progressing
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget