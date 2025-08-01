Fourth Batch Of Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra Devotees Reaches J&K's Poonch

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 1 (ANI): The 4th batch of devotees for Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra arrived in Poonch on Friday. The devotees received a warm welcome from the locals and the administration.



A local, Balbeer Singh told ANI, "Today, thousands of pilgrims have been coming here for the past four days from every corner of India. They have come to visit Baba Chattani... We were a little worried after Operation Sindoor, but our hearts were filled with joy when these pilgrims arrived... Our government is building a large infrastructure, attracting people from all over the world. In the future, this will greatly benefit our business, the hotel industry, and the transportation sector...".



On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had flagged off the first batch of pilgrims embarking on the Budha Amarnath Yatra from Jammu, marking the formal commencement of the annual pilgrimage to the revered shrine of Lord Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir.



Speaking on the sidelines of the flag-off event, LG Sinha said, "More than a thousand people have just set out for the Budha Amarnath Yatra. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has made excellent arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra."



Swami Budha Amarnath Ji mandir is located on the confluence of two gushing streams, namely Nallah Gagri and Pulsta Nadi, situated between the main belt of Pir Panchal Range at Rajpura Mandi, which is 25 km to the northeast of Poonch city. There are four doors in the Mandir, and there is a natural Shivlinga inside the Mandir.

Thousands of devotees from different parts of the country visit Baba Budha Amarnath Ji temple during the annual yatra before Raksha Bandhan. A grand annual festival, known as Budha Amarnath Ji Mela, is held at the temple. (ANI)

