Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesFourth Batch Of Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra Devotees Reaches J&K's Poonch

Fourth Batch Of Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra Devotees Reaches J&K's Poonch

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha flagged off the first batch, highlighting the administration's arrangements for the pilgrimage to the Shiva shrine.

By : ANI | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 02:37 PM (IST)

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 1 (ANI): The 4th batch of devotees for Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra arrived in Poonch on Friday. The devotees received a warm welcome from the locals and the administration.
 
A local, Balbeer Singh told ANI, "Today, thousands of pilgrims have been coming here for the past four days from every corner of India. They have come to visit Baba Chattani... We were a little worried after Operation Sindoor, but our hearts were filled with joy when these pilgrims arrived... Our government is building a large infrastructure, attracting people from all over the world. In the future, this will greatly benefit our business, the hotel industry, and the transportation sector...".
 
On Sunday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had flagged off the first batch of pilgrims embarking on the Budha Amarnath Yatra from Jammu, marking the formal commencement of the annual pilgrimage to the revered shrine of Lord Shiva in Jammu and Kashmir.
 
Speaking on the sidelines of the flag-off event, LG Sinha said, "More than a thousand people have just set out for the Budha Amarnath Yatra. The Jammu and Kashmir administration has made excellent arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra."
 
Swami Budha Amarnath Ji mandir is located on the confluence of two gushing streams, namely Nallah Gagri and Pulsta Nadi, situated between the main belt of Pir Panchal Range at Rajpura Mandi, which is 25 km to the northeast of Poonch city. There are four doors in the Mandir, and there is a natural Shivlinga inside the Mandir.

Thousands of devotees from different parts of the country visit Baba Budha Amarnath Ji temple during the annual yatra before Raksha Bandhan. A grand annual festival, known as Budha Amarnath Ji Mela, is held at the temple. (ANI)

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 02:37 PM (IST)
Tags :
Poonch Jammu Kashmir Baba Budha Amarnath Yatra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'We Have An Atom Bomb, Once We Use It…': Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC Of 'Vote Chori' And Aiding BJP
'We Have An Atom Bomb, Once We Use It…': Rahul Gandhi Accuses EC Of 'Vote Chori' And Aiding BJP
India
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Prajwal Revanna, Former JDS Leader And Ex-MP, Convicted In Rape Case
Entertainment
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Wore ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt On Divorce Day: ‘Saamne Se Kuch Hua Tha...'
Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals Why He Wore ‘Sugar Daddy’ T-Shirt On Divorce Day
India
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani IDs, Training Video At Lashkar HQ Confirm Pakistan Involvement
Pahalgam Terror Attack: Pakistani IDs, Training Video At Lashkar HQ Confirm Pakistan Involvement
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget