Azam Khan To Go To Jail Again? SP Leader Convicted In Dual PAN Card Case

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan and his son, former MLA Mohammad Abdullah Azam, have been convicted by a Special MP/MLA Magistrate Court in Rampur in the 2019 dual PAN card case. The court delivered its verdict on Monday, holding both guilty of fraud, forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Following the conviction, both Azam Khan and Abdullah were taken into custody inside the courtroom. Sentencing is expected shortly. BJP MLA Akash Saxena, who had filed the complaint, was also present when the order was pronounced.

The case was registered on 6 December 2019 at Rampur’s Civil Lines police station after Akash Saxena alleged that Abdullah Azam had obtained two PAN cards using different dates of birth.

According to the complaint, the PAN cards were issued based on incorrect and forged documents and were allegedly used for banking, income tax records and electoral purposes. One PAN card reportedly listed Abdullah’s date of birth as January 1, 1993, while the other mentioned September 30, 1990.

Police later completed the investigation and filed the chargesheet in court, leading to Monday’s conviction.