5 Killed, Several Injured In Illegal Firecracker Explosion In UP's Ayodhya

5 Killed, Several Injured In Illegal Firecracker Explosion In UP's Ayodhya

The blast, which involved a pressure cooker and gas cylinder, destroyed a house. Rescue operations are ongoing, led by police and firefighters.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 09 Oct 2025 10:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

At least five people were killed and several others injured after a powerful explosion led to the collapse of a house in Pagla Bhari village, under the Pura Kalandar police station area of Ayodhya on Thursday, officials confirmed.

Circle Officer Shailendra Singh said that rescue teams were working to pull survivors from the debris. “Five people have died in the explosion, a few have been injured, and efforts are on to rescue those trapped. The cause of the blast is not yet clear,” he told PTI.

Rescue Operations Underway

Police, fire department teams, and local administration officials rushed to the site immediately after receiving information about the incident. Excavators are being used to clear the rubble, while neighbouring houses have been evacuated as a precautionary measure.

Authorities have urged residents to keep away from the accident site to allow emergency teams to carry out rescue work smoothly. Senior police and administrative officers are monitoring the situation on the ground and have launched an investigation into what triggered the explosion.

CM Yogi Adityanath Responds

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep condolences over the loss of lives and directed officials to ensure immediate relief for victims.

According to an official statement, he has instructed senior officers to rush to the spot, oversee rescue and relief operations, and ensure that the injured receive the best possible medical treatment.

Published at : 09 Oct 2025 09:13 PM (IST)
Ayodhya News Explosion News Ayodhya Explosion
