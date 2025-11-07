Auto Driver Kills Pregnant Live-In Partner Over Frequent Money Requests In Gurugram

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAuto Driver Kills Pregnant Live-In Partner Over Frequent Money Requests In Gurugram

Gurugram police arrested Anuj, an auto-rickshaw driver, for allegedly strangling his seven-month pregnant live-in partner after a money dispute.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 08:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

An auto-rickshaw driver was arrested by the Gurugram police for allegedly strangling his pregnant live-in partner to death following an argument over money, officials said on Thursday. The incident has sent shockwaves through Dundahera village, where the woman’s decomposed body was found inside a rented room.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Angoori from Kannauj, Uttar Pradesh, was seven months pregnant at the time of her death. The incident was brought to light only after neighbours complained of a foul smell coming from her residence, following which police reached the spot on Wednesday.

The body was found under a bed. The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team was then called to the spot, and the body was sent for post-mortem. 

Accused Confesses To Murder During Interrogation

The accused, Anuj (30), was taken into custody on Wednesday. During questioning, he confessed to killing Angoori on October 31 after a heated dispute about money to cover pregnancy-related expenses. According to police, he strangled her with his hands, locked the room from outside, and fled the scene.

Investigations revealed that Angoori had a complicated marital history before moving in with Anuj. Police said she was married to Muhammad Sadruddin in 2023 but later began living separately. She subsequently entered a court marriage with a man named Vishal in 2024 but separated from him soon after.

Following this separation, Angoori developed a relationship with Anuj, who often visited her rented accommodation. They had been living together for around one and a half years and their relationship eventually led to her pregnancy, officials said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim went to work at 9 AM and returned at 7 PM, following which the argument took place on October 31. Anuj fled the spot after killing his partner and locked the house from outside.

Police have launched a detailed investigation into the case to verify Anuj’s statements and uncover the full sequence of events leading to the murder. An FIR has been registered at the Udyog Vihar police station, police added.


Published at : 07 Nov 2025 08:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gurugram News Gurugram
