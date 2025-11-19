Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCitiesAssembled Bomb In Red Fort Car Parking: How Umar Planned The Deadly Delhi Blast

Assembled Bomb In Red Fort Car Parking: How Umar Planned The Deadly Delhi Blast

Umar Mohammed assembled a bomb in a Red Fort parking spot before detonating it on Netaji Subhash Marg, killing 13 and injuring 20, after fearing arrest of his associates.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 19 Nov 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
New details have emerged in the Delhi Red Fort blast case, shedding light on the meticulous yet chilling actions of Umar Mohammed, also known as Umar un-Nabi, who carried out the deadly attack. Investigators have revealed that Umar assembled the explosive device in a public parking area near the historic monument, under the watchful eyes of no one.

CCTV footage has been crucial in reconstructing his movements. Umar was captured entering a parking spot near Sunehri Masjid at 3:19 pm and leaving at 6:28 pm—just minutes before the blast rocked the city at 6:52 pm. Remarkably, during those three hours, sources confirm, he never once stepped out of his car, carefully assembling the deadly device inside.

Communication with Handlers: Planning the Target

Investigators say Umar had been in constant communication with his handlers since arriving in Delhi that morning. Discussions reportedly centred on selecting a target area. Umar initially drove through key locations, including Mayur Vihar and Connaught Place, before finally reaching Old Delhi. The parking near the Red Fort, chosen partly for its symbolic significance, seemed ideal at first.

Empty Parking Forces a Change of Plan

However, the attackers had overlooked one detail: the Red Fort is closed to visitors on Mondays. With the parking largely empty, the plan to detonate there was abandoned. Instead, Umar and his handlers shifted focus to Netaji Subhash Marg, a crowded thoroughfare flanked by the Red Fort on one side and Chandni Chowk on the other.

It was in that deserted parking spot that Umar spent hours assembling the explosives. Once ready, he drove to the designated location and detonated the device, killing 13 people and injuring 20 others.

Panic and Desperation: The Final Push

Investigators have also revealed that Umar’s actions were fuelled by panic. Following the arrest of his associates, doctors Muzammil and Shaheen, in connection with the seizure of 2,900 kg of explosives in Faridabad, Umar feared he would soon be caught. In a desperate move, he rushed into Delhi with an explosives-laden car, determined to act before authorities could reach him.

Published at : 19 Nov 2025 01:23 PM (IST)
Tags :
Red Fort Blast Delhi Explosion Umar Mohammed Car Bomb Netaji Subhash Marg
