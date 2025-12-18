Flood-Displaced Families Get Land After 33 Years In Assam, Ending Decades Of Uncertainty

Guwahati, Dec 18 (IANS) Bringing long-awaited relief to families displaced for over three decades, 30 flood-affected households from Kaitiya village were on Thursday allotted land in Assam’s Tinsukia district, ending 33 years of uncertainty following the catastrophic Brahmaputra floods and erosion of 1992.

Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia distributed official land allotment papers to the beneficiary families, many of whom had been living in makeshift camps since losing their homes and agricultural land to river erosion. The families had been residing in extremely difficult conditions on a small patch of land at Kordoiguri, struggling with limited access to basic amenities and livelihood opportunities.

Addressing the gathering, Chetia said the land distribution marked a new chapter for the displaced families.

"For 33 years, these families lived without security or certainty. Today, they finally have land they can call their own. This is not just land allotment; it is the restoration of dignity and hope," he said.

Of the beneficiaries, 25 families were residing at No. 3 Kordoiguri Garigaon village, four at Darjijan Muaribasti and one family at Tipuk Simaluguri Bajraput Satra. Each family received legal land documents, ensuring permanent ownership and protection from future displacement.

The rehabilitation initiative was facilitated with support from local tea estate owners. Kesaguri Tea Estate owner Ghanashyam Lahoti contributed 20 bighas of land, while Brindaban Tea Estate owner Kishore Agarwal donated four bighas for the resettlement of the families. Chetia expressed gratitude to the donors, describing their contribution as a “commendable humanitarian gesture”.

The MLA said the government remains committed to rehabilitating flood and erosion-affected people in the region.

He recalled that in August this year, 101 landless families from Kaitiya village -- displaced by the same 1992 floods -- were rehabilitated at Sadiya. Each of those families was allotted five bighas of agricultural land and one bigha of residential land at Ghurmura Ganeshbari.

One beneficiary, Rupali Gogoi, said the land allotment had restored hope.

"For decades, we survived in temporary shelters. Owning land today gives us security and a future for our children," she said.

