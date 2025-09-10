The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Assam government to probe alleged Pakistani links of Congress MP and state party president Gaurav Gogoi has submitted its report to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The SIT, led by Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, handed over the report at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati in the presence of SIT members Rosie Kalita, Pranabjyoti Goswami, and Maitrayee Deka.

Chief Minister Himanta wrote on X, “On 17th February, 2025, the Assam Cabinet constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the anti-India activities of one Pakistani national, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, and his associates. During the course of this exhaustive investigation, the SIT has unearthed startling facts which point towards a larger conspiracy aimed at undermining the sovereignty of our nation.”

Referring to Gogoi and his wife, Elizabeth Coulburn, Himanta claimed that investigators had established the involvement of a British national married to an Indian Member of Parliament in “the larger nefarious activities” of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

He added, “The SIT has also established the involvement of a British national – who is also married to an Indian Member of Parliament – in the larger nefarious activities of Ali Tauqeer Sheikh. Furthermore, the investigation also sheds light on how the Ministry of Interior, Govt of Pakistan, facilitated the visit of an Hon’ble Member of Parliament from Assam in their country.”

According to PTI, the SIT was set up in February this year after Himanta repeatedly alleged that Gogoi and his wife had links with Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI.

The Assam Chief Minister emphasised that the government would not immediately release details.

“The Assam Government will now examine the report of the SIT in detail and place it before the State Cabinet. Once the matter is discussed in the Cabinet, the information gathered during the enquiry will be made public,” Himanta said in his post on X.

Speaking separately to reporters in Golaghat district, where he reviewed preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s September 14 visit to Numaligarh Refinery, Himanta said, “I will receive the report after returning to Guwahati. I will go through the report. After that, the government will inform the people about the report and the future course of action. This is a serious inquiry and is related to the nation’s security.”

According to PTI, he further remarked, “I am not here for a film performance… that I will call a press conference immediately after the report is submitted and make an announcement on its content… the media is expecting this, but the government does not function in that manner. I have to read the report, and only then can I say the action that needs to be taken.”

Gogoi Rejects Allegations as ‘Fabricated’

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi dismissed the allegations, describing them as politically motivated. “He (Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma) thinks that people of Assam are foolish enough to believe his wild allegations. He does not respect the intelligence and the wisdom of the people of Assam,” he told reporters, as quoted by ANI.

He accused the Chief Minister of diverting attention from alleged corruption. “The people of Assam know that he has built a fabricated story based on allegations only to hide the corrupt rule of his government and how he has used the chair of the Chief Minister of Assam to enrich his family and amass huge properties and illegal wealth,” Gogoi said.

According to PTI, Gogoi remarked, “As I had said earlier, the CM’s claims that it is like a C-Grade film have flopped at the box office, and it is for this reason he has sought more time to read the report.”

The Jorhat MP asserted that people were seeking change. “People of Assam have already decided that no matter what Himanta Biswa Sarma says, there will be a strong wind of change and a new government will come to power,” he said.

Reiterating Congress’ stand, Gogoi added, “A government that will work for the health and education of the poor, for the employment of the masses, and for the benefit of the local industries and artisans.”