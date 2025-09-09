Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCities‘No Reason To Suspect Hindu Bengalis’: Assam CM Himanta Sarma As Only 12 Apply For CAA

‘No Reason To Suspect Hindu Bengalis’: Assam CM Himanta Sarma As Only 12 Apply For CAA

Assam CM Sarma stated Hindu Bengalis haven't applied for CAA citizenship, believing they're already Indian citizens who arrived before 1971. Only a few applications were received.

By : PTI | Updated at : 09 Sep 2025 10:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Guwahati, Sep 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday claimed that the Hindu Bengalis in the state have not applied for citizenship under the CAA as they are confident that they are Indian citizens.

''There is no reason to suspect Hindu Bengalis as foreigners, as they have come before 1971. The CAA has no relevance in Assam,'' the chief minister said at a press conference here.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had brought them in 1971, and she had not said that they would be returned, he said.

The Hindu Bengalis are ''confident that they are Indians. So they did not apply under CAA. There have been only 12 applications so far, and only three persons have been granted citizenship,'' Sarma said.

Five people died during protests against the CAA in the state, but only 12 applied for citizenship under that legislation, he said.

There has been no application after the Immigration and Foreigners' (Exemption) Order, 2025, came, the CM said.

Under that order, members of minority communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan -- Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis and Christians -- who came to India till December 31, 2024, to escape religious persecution will be allowed to stay in the country without a passport or other travel documents.

According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), which came into force last year, members of these persecuted minorities who came to India on or before December 31, 2014, will be granted Indian citizenship.

''If there are lakhs of applications, we will then consider the matter and take necessary steps, but as of now, this is not relevant in the state,'' he said.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and opposition parties have alleged that the Centre has betrayed the state, as the Assam Accord had set March 1971 as the cut-off date for detecting and deporting illegal migrants. While the CAA extended it to 2014 and now this order did it to 2024.

They alleged that this was a ploy of the BJP government to give citizenship to Hindu Bengalis who have come to the state from Bangladesh till recently.

The Assam Accord was signed on August 15, 1985, after a six-year-long violent anti-foreigner movement, which claimed the lives of thousands.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 09 Sep 2025 10:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assam News Himanta Biswa Sarma CAA
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Technology
Apple iPhone 17 Series Launch Live: AirPods Pro 3 Launched with ANC & Real-Time Translation
Apple iPhone 17 Series Launch Live: AirPods Pro 3 Launched with ANC & Real-Time Translation
Election 2025
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
CP Radhakrishnan Elected 15th Vice President, Defeats INDIA Bloc’s Sudershan Reddy With 452 Votes
India
‘Will Be An Outstanding VP’: PM Modi, Prez Murmu, Kharge Congratulate CP Radhakrishnan; Reddy Concedes Defeat
‘Will Be An Outstanding VP’: PM Modi, Prez Murmu, Kharge Congratulate CP Radhakrishnan
India
BJP Alleges 15 INDIA MPs Cross-Voted In Vice President Polls As Congress Claims NDA's 'Moral, Political Defeat'
BJP Alleges 15 INDIA MPs Cross-Voted In Vice President Polls As Congress Claims NDA's 'Political Defeat'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Nepal Crisis Deepens — Protesters Storm Party Offices, Oli May Flee To Dubai Amid Mounting Resignations
Nepal in Flames: Protestors Storm President’s Private Residence as Clashes With Police Escalate | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Foreign And Finance Ministers’ Homes Set Ablaze As Nepal Protests Turn Fiercely Anti-Government
Breaking: PM Oli’s Private Residence Set On Fire Amid Escalating Gen-Z Protests In Nepal
Nepal Gen-Z Protest: Oli Government in Crisis as 9 Ministers Resign, Law Minister’s House Torched
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
RSS At 100: Bhagwat Redefines Hindutva, Dharma and Akhand Bharat | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget