Asaram Bapu Surrenders At Jodhpur Jail After Rajasthan HC Denies Interim Bail

Asaram Bapu Surrenders At Jodhpur Jail After Rajasthan HC Denies Interim Bail

Rajasthan High Court rejects Asaram Bapu’s interim bail plea citing stable health; the 84-year-old self-styled godman surrenders at Jodhpur Central Jail after serving life sentence.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Aug 2025 06:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Jodhpur, Aug 30 (PTI) With the Rajasthan High Court refusing to extend his interim bail, self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, who has been serving life sentence for raping a minor, surrendered at the Jodhpur Central Jail on Saturday.

Asaram, 84, had been given bail on January 7 this year for the first time in 12 years of imprisonment in view of medical reasons.

A high court bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Vineet Kumar Mathur had dismissed Asaram's interim bail plea during the hearing on August 27. Referring to the medical board report from the doctors of Government Hospital, Ahmedabad, the court stated that Asaram's health condition is stable and he does not require hospitalisation or continuous medical care.

During the hearing on August 27, Asaram's lawyer Nishant Bodha argued that Asaram had been taken to AIIMS Jodhpur on August 21, where doctors reported a deterioration in his health condition.

However, the High Court did not accept this argument and, relying on the medical board's report from Ahmedabad, dismissed the bail plea. The court also observed that Asaram had made several trips for treatment in the past 3-4 months and received treatment at different hospitals in various cities, but did not undergo regular follow-ups at any hospital.

 

 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Aug 2025 06:35 PM (IST)
Asaram Bapu Rajasthan High Court Self Styled Godman Jodhpur Jail Minor Rape Case Life Sentence Medical Bail Legal News Interim Bail Denied AIIMS Jodhpur
