HomeCitiesArmy Jawan Administers CPR To Infant With Respiratory Distress On Speeding Train, Saves Life

Army Jawan Administers CPR To Infant With Respiratory Distress On Speeding Train, Saves Life

The jawan immediately initiated paediatric cardio-pulmonary resuscitation using two fingers on the chest and gave mouth-to-mouth breathing to the child.

By : PTI | Updated at : 18 Oct 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Kolkata, Oct 18 (PTI) An ambulance assistant of the Indian Army returning to duty from leave administered mouth-to-mouth resuscitation to an eight-month-old infant on a train and saved his life, a Defence official said on Saturday.

Sepoy Sunil, posted in a field hospital of the Army in the north-east, administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) to the infant and stabilised the baby while travelling on the New Delhi-Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express, he said.

"His timely and professional action prevented a fatality in a situation where no immediate medical support was available," the Defence official said in a statement.

The eight-month-old infant had developed sudden respiratory distress while travelling in the train earlier this week and became unresponsive. The mother of the child fainted as she thought the baby had died, while other family members panicked, the defence official said.

Sepoy (Ambulance Assistant) Sunil, posted in the 456 Field Hospital, was returning from leave and was in the same coach.

He immediately rushed to their assistance and, upon examining the baby, found that the infant had no pulse or breathing, the official said.

"Sunil immediately initiated paediatric cardio-pulmonary resuscitation using two fingers on the chest and gave mouth-to-mouth breathing to the child, and after about two cycles of CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation), the baby showed signs of life," he said.

The army man subsequently ensured coordination with train staff and railway police for the infant’s further evacuation and medical management at Rangiya station in Assam, the Defence official said.

He emphasised that the sepoy's decisive action and calm execution under pressure helped save a precious life. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 18 Oct 2025 02:44 PM (IST)
Tags :
Kolkata News Kolkata
Read more
