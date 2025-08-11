Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Another Security Breach At Red Fort During Independence Day Mock Drill

Another Security Breach At Red Fort During Independence Day Mock Drill

Last week, seven officials were suspended following the arrest of five Bangladeshi nationals allegedly living illegally near the fort and the recovery of two live cartridges from within the premises.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Aug 2025 08:31 AM (IST)

In a startling security lapse ahead of Independence Day celebrations, a mock operative from the Delhi Police’s Special Cell managed to infiltrate the Red Fort carrying imitation explosives, reaching as far as the children’s enclosure, without being intercepted. This was the third such breach reported during recent preparedness drills.

According to officials, the “dummy terrorist” was part of an exercise to test security readiness. He moved freely inside the premises, clicked selfies, recorded videos with personnel, and later exited without being challenged. The breach took place on Friday evening when the operative scaled a wall near the petrol pump on Nishad Raj Road and wandered into the VIP seating zone.

The Special Cell subsequently shared images and video evidence with police headquarters, prompting corrective measures. A formal report was also sent to the Prime Minister’s Security Unit, in line with protocol.

Drills Meant to Expose Weak Links

DCP (North) Raja Banthia said such drills are routine and help identify shortcomings. “We have conducted several successful drills where operatives were caught,” he noted. Police data shows 15 mock operations have been foiled recently, including dummy infiltration and subversion attempts by multiple branches.

No disciplinary action has been taken against officers linked to Friday’s lapse so far. However, security concerns have been mounting. Last week, seven officials were suspended following the arrest of five Bangladeshi nationals allegedly living illegally near the fort and the recovery of two live cartridges from within the premises.

With August 15 around the corner, the breaches underscore the urgency for tighter surveillance and stronger perimeter control at one of the nation’s most symbolic venues.

Published at : 11 Aug 2025 08:31 AM (IST)
