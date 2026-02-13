Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesAnother Man Dies After Consuming Poison At TVK Rally; 2 Deaths In One Day

Another Man Dies After Consuming Poison At TVK Rally; 2 Deaths In One Day

A case has been registered and his family is at Salem Government Hospital to receive the body following postmortem examination, police added.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 10:35 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A 50-year-old porter from Mettur, identified as Murugan, died after allegedly consuming poison mixed with alcohol near the venue of a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) meeting in Salem, police said.

Murugan had reportedly travelled to Salem and left behind a letter citing family issues. His body was found in front of the meeting area. A case has been registered and his family is at Salem Government Hospital to receive the body following postmortem examination, police added.

Heart Attack During Rally

In a separate incident, a 37-year-old man from Maharashtra reportedly suffered a heart attack during a rally led by TVK chief Vijay earlier in the day. He collapsed during the event and was rushed for medical assistance.

Police said, “During the event, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed for medical assistance, but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident.”

The deceased has been identified as Suraj, a resident of the Sevvaipettai area of Salem who worked in silver-related labour. He was married and is survived by his wife and a child.

According to sources, Suraj had attended the meeting organised for party administrators as a spectator. He was taken to Manima Hospital by those present at the venue, where he was declared dead.

Scuffle Between Journalists And Cadres

Tension also flared during the event as a scuffle reportedly broke out between journalists and TVK cadres after the man collapsed. Journalists alleged that cadres attempted to attack them while they were covering the incident.

The rally was held amid heavy police deployment and strict entry regulations.

The latest death comes months after a stampede during a rally held by Vijay in Karur claimed nearly 40 lives.

Related Video

Politics: Naseemuddin Siddiqui to Join Samajwadi Party on 15th February

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Murugan die?

Murugan, a 50-year-old porter, died after allegedly consuming poison mixed with alcohol near the venue of a TVK meeting in Salem.

What happened to Suraj during the rally?

Suraj, a 37-year-old man, collapsed during the rally and was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack.

Was there any conflict during the event?

Yes, a scuffle reportedly broke out between journalists and TVK cadres after a man collapsed, with journalists alleging an attempted attack.

What was the reason cited by Murugan in his letter?

Murugan reportedly left behind a letter citing family issues as the reason for his actions.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 10:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
TVK Rally Another Man Dies Man Dies After Consuming Poison 2 Deaths In One Day
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
‘Extradite Hasina’: BNP Repeats Hasina Extradition Call To India As Bangladesh Row Grows
Cities
INC Wins 90 Civic Bodies, Sweeps Telangana Municipal Polls By Clear Majority
INC Wins 90 Civic Bodies, Sweeps Telangana Municipal Polls By Clear Majority
India
PM Modi Speaks With Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Reaffirms India’s Support
PM Modi Speaks With Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Reaffirms India’s Support
India
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
Advertisement

Videos

Politics: Naseemuddin Siddiqui to Join Samajwadi Party on 15th February
Breaking News: Breaking: FSL Report Rules Out Poison in Sadhvi Prem Baisa’s Death
Tragedy in Patna: Girl Falls to Death at Phulwari Sharif Coaching Centre
Breaking News: Lucknow Hit-and-Run Driver Arrested After Killing 1, Injuring 5
Breaking News: Breaking: Devband Jail Video Sparks Fake Encounter Controversy in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget