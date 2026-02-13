Another Man Dies After Consuming Poison At TVK Rally; 2 Deaths In One Day

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A 50-year-old porter from Mettur, identified as Murugan, died after allegedly consuming poison mixed with alcohol near the venue of a Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) meeting in Salem, police said.

Murugan had reportedly travelled to Salem and left behind a letter citing family issues. His body was found in front of the meeting area. A case has been registered and his family is at Salem Government Hospital to receive the body following postmortem examination, police added.

Heart Attack During Rally

In a separate incident, a 37-year-old man from Maharashtra reportedly suffered a heart attack during a rally led by TVK chief Vijay earlier in the day. He collapsed during the event and was rushed for medical assistance.

Police said, “During the event, he suddenly collapsed. He was rushed for medical assistance, but was declared dead, reportedly due to a heart attack. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident.”

The deceased has been identified as Suraj, a resident of the Sevvaipettai area of Salem who worked in silver-related labour. He was married and is survived by his wife and a child.

According to sources, Suraj had attended the meeting organised for party administrators as a spectator. He was taken to Manima Hospital by those present at the venue, where he was declared dead.

Scuffle Between Journalists And Cadres

Tension also flared during the event as a scuffle reportedly broke out between journalists and TVK cadres after the man collapsed. Journalists alleged that cadres attempted to attack them while they were covering the incident.

The rally was held amid heavy police deployment and strict entry regulations.

The latest death comes months after a stampede during a rally held by Vijay in Karur claimed nearly 40 lives.